New Supervisors Win: County Voter Turnout High

With Gila County reporting the state’s second highest voter turnout at 77 percent, the county Board of Supervisors will have an almost all new look come January.

In Arizona, Yavapai County had a higher turnout at 85 percent. Gila County’s turnout came in a full 5 percent higher than the statewide voter turnout of 72 percent. That compares to a national turnout of about 58 percent.

Republican challengers Tim Humphrey, District 2, and Woody Cline, District 3, unseated incumbents Mike Pastor, District 2, and John Marcanti, District 3, both Democrats.

Cline’s district includes a part of Payson and all of Star Valley. The vote count was so close he was reluctant

to make a statement last week. Fewer than 140 votes separated the two candidates for the District 3 supervisor’s seat. At the time (Nov. 9), more than 3,000 votes remained to be counted.

The County Elections Department had yet to count the “late” early ballots — those mailed the Friday before the Nov. 8 election or dropped off at the polls Tuesday — and the provisional ballots.

The office posted the unofficial final results late Friday, Nov. 11. The margin between Cline and Marcanti grew from 139 to 211.

While the vote won’t be official until the Board of Supervisors does its canvass, Cline was ready to comment on his victory this week.

“First, I want to thank everyone who voted. We had a good turnout. I also want to thank all my supporters. And I want to thank John Marcanti for a good race. He did a good job,” Cline said.

He said in the next several weeks, he plans to visit with residents and attend a variety of county and state meetings to get up to speed.

“There will be orientation to get our feet on the ground and then we’ll be good to go. It’ll be a good time, it will be fun,” he said.

Cline plans to attend the December meeting of the County Supervisors Association and participate in the Eastern Counties Organization and other groups. He said he would learn about his committee appointments after taking office.

He said while his main office will be in Globe, he will also have an office at the county yard in Young and possibly an office in Payson as well.

Humphrey told the Roundup immediately after the election, he is very grateful for the votes he received.

“I asked for their votes so I could help them, so now it’s time to go to work,” he said.

Expect to see him at many of the upcoming meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

Humphrey met with Pastor this week so the outgoing supervisor could bring him up to speed on pending issues.