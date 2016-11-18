Pine Water Audit Suggests Changes

An independent audit gave the fraud-plagued Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District a long financial to-do list.

HeinfeldMeech reviewed financial control areas for potential abuse after the Arizona auditor general uncovered problems linked to the case of former PSWID treasurer Michael Greer.

In an ongoing, separate investigation, the auditor general is looking into to the misuse or disappearance of as much as $300,000, according to sources close to the investigation.

In the earlier case involving Greer, the former board member and contractor faces eight felony counts for fraud, conflict of interest, forgery and theft stemming from his time as both the treasurer of PSWID and the Gila County Mounted Posse.

Current board chair Russell Brock said PSWID fully intends to implement the suggestions of both the AG and HeinfeldMeech.

“There’s always improvements to be made,” said Brock.

Brock said, however, that the board has not fully completed digesting the contents of the report, but will do so at its Nov. 17 meeting.

“We hired an auditor to come back in and produce an analysis right before the last meeting (October),” said Brock. “It was on the agenda, but the board only had it for a couple of days.”

HeinfeldMeech looked at four different areas.

• Conflict of Interest

• Procurement and Credit

Cards

• Accounts Payable

• Bank Reconciliations and

Cash Receipts

HeinfeldMeech said of any Conflict of Interest issues, the board had passed regulations in June of 2015 to require board members to disclose all business interests.

The issue touches the decision by a previous board to award a large contract without competitive bidding to a firm in which it turned out Greer had a financial interest.

The auditing firm suggested requiring board members to update the conflict of interest declarations on an annual basis.

The auditors also reviewed the procurement and credit card concerns, which grew out of revelations that Greer had charged personal items on a district-issued credit card. Current board treasurer Maher Hazine said no current board members have a credit card at all.

HM also reviewed the procurement policies of PSWID, then took a sample of five vendors to review if the policy and procedures were followed.

The five were Aero Drilling, Buck Mountain Enterprises, Inc., CH2M Hill, Factor Systems and Willing Service Corporation.

The board paid each more than the $1,000 threshold.

All of the vendors passed the audit, except for Aero Drilling.

“The district could not locate information regarding the procurement of Aero Drilling,” wrote HeinfeldMeech in its audit.

As a result, the audit recommended that PSWID makes sure that “procurements of any dollar value have the necessary documentation on file at the district office.”

That includes any paperwork that proves the rules were followed to approve the vendor and how much they would get paid.

HeinfeldMeech further recommended that board members go through a yearly training to make sure they knew how to properly follow the rules.

During the Greer case, his use of the district credit card gave him access to spending money on personal purchases including fishing gear from Bass Pro Shops.

PSWID has since dropped all credit cards except one.

While HeinfeldMeech recognized this as an improvement, the auditors suggested PSWID write up a formal credit card use policy. Currently, PSWID does not have one on file.

The good news for PSWID regarding accounts payable showed that all purchases made by check had the appropriate back up documents to prove the checks paid for what they said they would.

HeinfeldMeech did recommend “someone who is not preparing the checks have access to the blank checks.”

The issue of who can sign checks came into play both in the Greer investigation and in the current auditor general’s investigation, according to sources who had been questioned by the investigators. The district requires the signatures of two board members on district checks. That rule apparently existed during Greer’s tenure as well, but sources close to the investigation said board members who counter-signed checks apparently often didn’t inquire closely as to the purpose of the check. In the most recent investigation, investigators have been asking questions about the possible forgery of signatures on district checks.

The audit also found the district has been following proper procedures in balancing its checkbook under the new board. Hazine gives a summary of all checks written in a financial report at each board meeting, although he does not generally present the bank statements themselves to the board.

When the auditing firm analyzed the three months of bank reconciliations, it found that everything balanced — as the accountant PSWID hires found.

Still, HeinfeldMeech also suggested that “the completed bank reconciliations be presented and approved by the board on a monthly basis.”

HeinfeldMeech ended its report with suggested check-off lists, policies and procedures that according to Brock, the board may implement at its Nov. 17 meeting.

“The quicker we get them out in the open and deal with them the better,” said Brock.