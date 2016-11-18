Recent Statements By Arizona Sen. John Mccain

U.S. military strength

Nov. 16, 2016

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the Heritage Foundation’s 2017 Index of U.S. Military Strength:

“The Heritage Foundation’s outstanding work on the 2017 Index of U.S. Military Strength serves an important reminder that we cannot move fast enough to put an end to sequestration once and for all, and return to a strategy-based defense budget that gives our service members the resources, training, and equipment they need to meet current and future threats. As the report warns, our military has been degraded by years of underinvestment, poor execution of modernization programs, and the negative effects of budget sequestration. The result is that our military confronts growing capacity, capability, and readiness challenges that put America’s national security at greater risk. We cannot change course soon enough.”

U.S.-Russia relations

Nov. 15, 2016

“Vladimir Putin has rejoined Bashar Assad in his barbaric war against the Syrian people with the resumption of large-scale Russian air and missile strikes in Idlib and Homs. Another brutal assault on the city of Aleppo could soon follow.

“With the U.S. presidential transition underway, Vladimir Putin has said in recent days that he wants to improve relations with the United States. We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America’s allies, and attempted to undermine America’s elections.

“The Obama administration’s last attempt at resetting relations with Russia culminated in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and military intervention in the Middle East. At the very least, the price of another ‘reset’ would be complicity in Putin and Assad’s butchery of the Syrian people. That is an unacceptable price for a great nation. When America has been at its greatest, it is when we have stood on the side of those fighting tyranny. That is where we must stand again.”

Veterans Day

Nov. 11, 2016

“Duty, honor, country: these are the values that our men and women in uniform strive to defend and uphold every day. This Veterans Day, we honor all those who have served and sacrificed their lives for the blessings of freedom and prosperity we enjoy at home. We also thank the countless military families for their selflessness and commitment to a cause greater than self-interest. It has been the great honor of my life to serve in the company of heroes and to witness their unbreakable courage in the face of great challenges. Today and every day, we thank all those who have worn the uniform and pray for the safety of all those still serving in harm’s way. And as a nation, we must do better — much better — to fulfill our solemn obligation to care for all those who have served.”

F-35 contract negotiations

Nov. 3, 2016

“The recent breakdown in F-35 contract negotiations between the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin is troubling and disappointing. It should be seen, more broadly, as yet another symptom of our flawed defense acquisition system in general and the structure of the F-35 program in particular.

“To be sure, developing advanced fighter aircraft is extremely complicated. But the decision to produce hundreds of aircraft, on a cost-plus basis, before the technology is developed and completed, and to do all of this, lot after lot, without an actual contract in place between the government and industry, is the height of acquisition malpractice.

“Unfortunately, it is too often seen as business as usual. That is why the acquisition reforms in last year’s and this year’s National Defense Authorization Act are so critical. We cannot change course soon enough.”