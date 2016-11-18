Rim Residents Raise Funds For Leader Dogs

Editor:

On Oct. 22, 2016, Payson Lioness Club and PAWS sponsored “A Dog’s Day Out” event. The Pet Club hosted the event.

On behalf of the Payson Lioness Club I wish to thank all who sponsored, supported, and participated in this event. I am very pleased and proud to announce that $850 was raised and will be forwarded to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Barb Stratton, president,

Payson Lioness Club

