Storytellers Converging Tomorrow In Pine

The Pine-Strawberry Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation (SCAF) has issued a personal invitation and an agenda for its annual Tellabration, which will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 19 in the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a meet-and-greet and appetizers.

At 5:30 p.m. a dinner, which includes braised beef bourguignon, roasted pumpkin and leek soup, buttered egg noodles, vegetable and fruit crisps ala mode, prepared by chef George Sanders, will be served. Storytelling begins promptly at 7 p.m.

Show admission at the door is $5.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 and may be purchased at the Pine Thrift Shop or in the senior dining room. All proceeds benefit Pine-Strawberry School and the Meals on Wheels program.