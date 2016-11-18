Support For Pine-Strawberry Fire District Greatly Appreciated

Pine-Strawberry voters turn­ed out Nov. 8 to overwhelmingly approve the fire department’s appeal for a tax levy increase.

“Yes” votes totaled 1,042 or 66.8 percent while 516 or 33.1 percent “no” votes were cast.

The override will increase the tax rate from $3.25 per $100 of property value to $3.50.

Fire Chief Gary Morris said the boost will cost the average homeowner about $24 per year, but will avert layoffs and possible closure of the Strawberry fire station.

The rate increase was needed after property values dropped dramatically during the 2009 recession, resulting in department funding shortages, firefighter-paramedic layoffs and loss of services.

Morris has said the local fire district was hit particularly hard losing 30 percent of its funding or about $1 million.

“The (yes) vote will stabilize the district and allow us to begin the restoration of lost services, which will benefit both communities,” Morris wrote in a post-election statement.

“The fact that the vote was 66 percent in favor reflects very strong support by the residents for the fire district and they greatly appreciate the value of services they receive from the district.”

Pair elected to school board

Also on Nov. 8 voters went to the polls to select two Pine-Strawberry School Board members among three candidates.

Mike Ward, a former board member, garnered the most votes, 941 or 42.54 percent.

Larry Hartman received 697 votes or 31.51. Rosina French totaled 564 votes or 25.5 percent.

Ward was on the school board from 2012 to 2014 filling a vacated position.

He has lived in Pine 33 years and is pastor of the First Baptist Church and a nurse with Banner Health.

Hartman, who has children enrolled in the local school, says he has a degree in computer science, has worked in management for technology companies and now works remotely for a tech company.

No response here

As a former teacher, high school head football coach and news reporter, I’ve had plenty of barbs thrown my way. But I do not respond to critics preferring not to dignify their often-ludicrous accusations with answers.

Last week, at least three readers were critical of a piece I wrote in Rattlin’ the Rim saying the vile references Donald Trump made in a leaked audio about women was not “locker room talk” as he alleged.

I wrote that his reference that “boys will be boys” is a slap in the face to every man, coach and athlete in the country.

Once again, I will not validate the critics’ comments with answers.

However, there is one important fact the criticizers should know.

I am not a news reporter as alleged by one of the critics. I was a news reporter for the Roundup for 27 years, but in retirement I am a columnist and there is a huge difference between the two.

According to State University.com and most professional journalists, “Columnists do not abide by the rules of unbiased reporting.”

A columnist’s job is to “share information of public interest and OFFER OPINIONS to readers.” The opinions can be about “POLITICS, sports religion, fashion or personal advice.”

During my years at the White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup I learned columnists write COMMENTARY and OPINIONS, not specific news items.

While we might not agree, thank you for reading Rattlin’ the Rim.

Brandt pleads for food bank

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction president Mike Brandt, a retired fire department captain, issued an appeal last week asking members to “lend a helping hand to the food bank” and saying “help is needed for the less fortunate in our community for Thanksgiving.”

The bank is in need of 150 turkeys and other food items that would complete a holiday meal.

“Most of us can afford $25 or $35 to help feed (the needy), put a turkey and some food items and leave them at the Ponderosa Market,” wrote food bank president Sharon Balentine in an appeal to local residents.

The bank is also accepting monetary donations, which can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

The donation is tax deductible.

Book fair ends today

Today, Friday, Nov. 18 is the final day community members can purchase reading material at the Pine-Strawberry School Book Fair, which began on Monday.

The fair will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also today, classes will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and there will be no school Nov. 21 to 25 for the annual Thanksgiving and holiday recess.

Tellabration tomorrow

The Pine-Strawberry Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation (SCAF) released last week a personal invitation and an agenda for its annual Tellabration which will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Pine cultural hall.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet with the storytellers and appetizers.

At 5:30 p.m. a dinner, which includes braised beef bourguignon, roasted pumpkin and leek soup, buttered egg noodles, vegetable and fruit crisps ala mode prepared by chef George Sanders will be served. Storytelling begins promptly at 7 p.m.

Show admission at the door is $5. Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 and may be purchased at the thrift shop or in the senior dining room.

All proceeds benefit Pine-Strawberry School and the Meals on Wheels program.

Light up the holidays

The annual Pine Strawberry Festival of Light is to be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in the cultural hall.

Vendors will open at noon and continue until closing time. Santa and Mrs. Claus are to arrive at 5:15 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a Christmas tree lighting, caroling and refreshments.

The festival is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

Win an afghan

Fancy Finds, a Pine boutique, is stepping up to help the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank by hosting a raffle that has as a prize a handmade afghan.

Tickets may be purchased at Fancy Finds, 4069 N. Beeline Hwy., for $5 or a donation of five cans of food. All proceeds benefit the food bank. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that may be purchased. The drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Holiday closure

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holidays. It will reopen 9 a.m., Satur­day, Nov. 26.

Turkey day meal free

A free community Thanks­giving dinner will be served at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Pine-Strawberry Senior Dining Room.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the thrift store or dining room.

The dinner is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.

Disturbing

As a former Roundup news reporter who covered the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District for four-plus years it was perplexing to read Michele Nelson’s very informative and well-written story “Massive fraud probed at Pine water” that appeared in the Nov. 8 edition.

Nelson wrote that the Arizona auditor general was investigating hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from PSWID accounts.

That investigation coupled with former PSWID treasurer Mike Greer facing seven felony counts, including conflict of interest and forgery has water users asking themselves, “What in the world is going on in the district?”

About the two incidents, water users should remember the controversies and the alleged misdeeds have their roots during the tenure of the previous board.

Current board members are mostly wrestling with solving problems and troubles they did not create.

The members are also working diligently to steer PSWID on a clear and untroubled path.

Wish them God’s speed as they grapple to solve the setbacks and try to recoup the money the district has been defrauded.

Trail work tomorrow

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail committee members will continue their improvement and rerouting work on Pine Strawberry Trail, also Trail #15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 19.

Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is also the county access road. Workers are also asked to bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Work will continue those same hours on Dec. 3 and 17.

Thought for the week

“God gives his most difficult battles to his toughest soldiers.”