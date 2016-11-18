We’Re In A War For Our Survival

In times of war, you do what you have to do.

You focus. You sacrifice. You act.

Forested communities like Payson, Pine, Strawberry, Christopher Creek, Tonto Village and all the rest of Rim Country now face the moral equivalent of war if we want to defend our communities against a century of mismanagement of the public lands. Across millions of acres, we’ve replaced 50-tree-per-acre, fire-adapted ecosystems with 1,000-tree-per-acre thickets awaiting catastrophe.

In Tuesday’s paper, we detailed the tangle of difficulties facing the Forest Service in its effort to restore fire to its natural role in maintaining forest health.

NAU Professor Pete Fule and his co-authors prepared an analysis calling attention to the emergency facing public lands managers in Arizona and elsewhere. Foresters have at last come to the realization that we must restore forest health with some combination of controlled burns, thinning and small-tree logging.

That means thinning millions of acres — and then letting fire burn through again on something approaching a natural cycle, say once every five or 10 years.

However, both budgets and liability will make it tough — and dangerous — to return to sustainable management practices. The Forest Service currently spends $2 billion annually fighting wildfires during the hot, dry, dangerous months. Back in 1985, the annual budget was closer to $239 million. The spread of those tree thickets after a century of fire suppression and an intermittent drought now entering its second decade produced that disastrous change. Now, the budget for firefighting has largely consumed the budget for fire prevention — a terrible irony.

Moreover, local governments like Gila County, Payson, Pine, Show Low and other forested communities have made the problem much worse with irresponsible building codes and planning approvals.

Those governments decades ago should have adopted wildland–urban interface building codes and systematic Firewise thinning and public education programs. Sitting in a sea of tinder and downed fuel, we need thinned yards, fire-resistant roofs and eaves and a host of other building code requirements. Only those changes will give us a chance to survive if a crown fire approaches, raining embers down on pine-needle-covered rooftops.

Fortunately, the Payson Ranger District has spent most of the last decade clearing a 50,000-acre buffer zone around most Rim Country communities. Moreover, the Forest Service now uses wildfires in the cool months to augment its efforts to restore forest health.

We had a mild fire season, with the first near-normal rainfall in years. The Forest Service took full advantage of those conditions to manage mostly lightning-caused wildfires to clear downed and dead wood from thousands of acres.

One of those fires briefly threatened Show Low before veering away. Another came uncomfortably close to Young. But in the end those anxiety-provoking fires provided invaluable added fire protection to those communities.

Moreover, the Forest Service continues to work doggedly to make the Four Forest Restoration Initiative work, despite false starts and miscalculations. This reinvention of the timber industry remains our best hope to tackle the problem on the necessary scale. In the meantime, a group of loggers, mills and local advocates in the White Mountains has joined the struggle and cleared thousands of additional acres.

Now it’s time for Gila County and Payson to pitch in.

We welcome the election of Woody Cline to the Gila County Board of Supervisors. We hope the rancher from Young will join with Supervisor Tommie Martin to put the needs of forested communities at the top of the board’s agenda. Hopefully, that will include the adoption of a WUI building code and an end to approving the construction or expansion of dangerously unprepared subdivisions in the midst of the forest with little chance of surviving the next wildfire.

We also hope incoming Payson Mayor Craig Swartwood will vigorously push for an overhaul of Payson’s approach to both a WUI building code and the creation of a Firewise community.

We’ve been lucky so far.

But the war has reached our refuge. We can hear the crackle of the flames like the mutter of distant artillery.

If we wait until the enemy is at the door, it’ll be to late.

Time to do what’s necessary.