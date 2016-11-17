What You Owe The Supermoon

I sat and watched the moonrise my father may have seen, out the window of his B-17.

The supermoon rose lurid behind the trees.

It has not come so close to us since 1948, when the world lay in ruins and my father was a young man — all his life ahead of him.

It looms up now, just 221,525 miles distant — close enough to touch with the fingers of my longing. They tell me it’s about 30 percent brighter than your average full moon.

We should know prayers for such a moment, which will not come again until 2034. I should have learned them before now, for I can’t be sure I’ll have that next chance.

But I love the moon, which has made this place for me and everything I love.

We’ve a deep, strange relationship with the moon — the second largest satellite in the solar system — and the biggest compared the planet it orbits.

Here’s the experts’ best guess as to its origins.

Some 4.5 billion years ago — give or take — the cooling Earth had barely gotten its act together after organizing a mass of debris left over from the formation of the solar system.

But then a lost and despairing planet the size of Mars smacked into the infant Earth with catastrophic force. The impact tore loose a moon-sized blob, which settled into orbit around the shattered planet.

The Earth cooled and recovered.

The moon looked down and felt bad.

So she saved us.

The moon and the Earth have learned a complicated dance, with the sun as the fiddler. The moon’s gravity pulls up a bulge in the ocean, making high tides twice a day. The Earth’s gravity pulls on the moon, causing moonquakes and synchronizing its spin so the moon turns face ever to Earth, forever hiding the other.

The moon has slowed our spin, lengthening the day. But she has paid a price, moving away from her beloved about 1.5 inches each year — leaving us at the rate your fingernails grow.

But Earth’s pale lover has done so much more for us,.

The moon’s gravity has stilled the wobble of the exuberantly spinning Earth. We still tremble in our spin, but not much. So the climate has remained calm for eons at a stretch. Scientists calculate that without the moon’s steadying hand, life may never have emerged from the primordial soup. And even should we have found ourselves on two feet with our hands free, we could never have built anything so fragile as civilization in a world of ice and wind.

Then again, perhaps the Creator said, “Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and ... God called the firmament Heaven.”

Either way, I am filled with wonder.

I wish I knew the prayer for our Lady of the Night.

I wish my father had told me about his supermoon — and he were still here to watch it rise again.

I hope I see the 2034 supermoon and that I then still have the wit to raise my eyes to heaven.

But I know I will miss the Dec. 6 2052 supermoon, which will actually come 42 miles closer.

But I pray my children will see it then, old men themselves — remembering their father.

I am waiting now, as I write this, for word of a miraculous birth — my sixth grandchild, born to my son, Noah, whose head once nestled easily in my palm.

Perhaps my children will watch the supermoon rise in 2054, standing alongside my grandchildren and their children yet unborn. Perhaps they will speak of me.

And say a prayer of gratitude to our Lady of the Night.

Editor’s note: Hazel was born at 12:04 last night, another miracle.