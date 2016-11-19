Area Gets Special Season Spruce-Up

Christopher Creek in mid-November is notoriously a very quiet mountain town, notwithstanding the din of an occasional leaf blower and noise from two or three construction projects. However, this was not the case last Saturday as there was quite a bustle of activity up and down the Loop.

At 9 a.m. a dozen volunteers gathered up at the fire station to receive their assignments for the various jobs in decorating the town for the holiday season. The fellas went off in all directions to install the gingerbread figures, snowman family, giant teddy bears, and Santa with Mrs. Claus.

The gals had the more difficult task of untangling and hanging the lights. The crew included Chuck Schmidt, Kenn Gorecki, Alex Armenta, Gary Anderson, Joanne Cleveland, Ann Courey, Judy Hansel, Dale Ashby, Pete LaStrange, Dave and Rosemary Elston, Pam and Dave Voita and yours truly.

Things went so well and missions were accomplished so quickly, that the Christopher Creek Homeowners Association vice president Rosemary morphed the operation into a cleanup project. Bags and rakes and forks appeared, giving the crew what they needed to pick up trash along the Loop and give the area around mailboxes a thorough raking and weeding.

Now to tie the rest of this together and make some sense of it, we should mention that there are currently three construction projects ongoing here in the Creek. After 10 months of dealing with insurance company adjusters, the crew arrived 10 days ago to undergo the task of demolition and rebuilding some of the structure, which was nearly lost in the fire last January.

A second construction project belongs to Paul Cutler, who is building a home on the hillside on the north side of the Loop. Much of the dirt work is complete and the footings are poured awaiting his block-layer.

A third project is that of a complete interior and exterior remodel of the Helen Groom cabin down on the corner of Apple Lane and Christopher Creek Drive. My apologies to Helen for my error in the Sept. 23 column inadvertently referring to her as Helen Hunt.

While passing by Helen’s home in the course of our decorating duties that morning we noted a tremendous amount of raking and cleaning activity being performed by a number of young men and women all wearing the same shirt. No, actually, they were each wearing their own shirts, all of the same color with the logo of NCCC across the back.

The cleanup at Helen’s place was their second deployment of the morning, having earlier cleaned the grounds surrounding the fire station. We chatted with them briefly as they loaded for their third project at station 53 out on Colcord Road and invited them for chili with decorating volunteers upon their return.

There was plenty of chili remaining when these young folks arrived back at station 51. We sat down with them to learn they are with Americorp National Civilian Community Corps. They came by van from their headquarters in Aurora, Colo. to arrive at Camp Tontozona back on Nov. 5.

Most of them stayed in the barracks at the camp, but three of them prefer living in tents at the site. Two others sleep in hammocks!

While at Tontozona they are building a learning amphitheater for youngsters. The group is there on a grant and part of their duties are Independent Service Projects and that is what brought them to Christopher Creek. Folks around here thank each of you for coming to pitch in and lend a hand.

Group members are: Mason Lovaas, 22, Wisconsin; Julie Engle, 24, Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; Conner Ottinger, 20, Shelbyville, Ind.; Jessica Burns, 20, Portland, Ore.; Jennifer Breron, 18, Santa Cruz, Calif.; Ben Charles, 24, Olympia, Wash.; James Smith, 22, Buffalo, N.Y.; Abby Rosenthal Baxter, 20, West Hartford, Conn.; Francesca Sadler, 19, Canton, Mich.; Madison Montgomery, 18, Portland, Ore.; Nathan Weideit, 23, Kennewic, Wash.

Later that afternoon at Sheila’s Creekside 11 artists gathered to paint under the instruction of Terri Glad Flores. They may not have been artists when they arrived, but they were when they left with their painting in hand. We saw several of the finished paintings. They were all well done and there was wine involved.

Christopher-Kohl’s Fire Department captain Chad Stluka and firefighter Doug Blazer responded to a semi rollover last week. The truck, hauling rodeo roughstock, lost brakes coming down off the Rim. The double-decker trailer was full of eight bulls and four steers on the bottom and 14 bucking horses on the top. After transporting the driver by air, the task was to extricate the traumatized stock. Chad worked side by side with Drew Justice, a Payson vet, cutting open the trailer with a sawsall.

DPS, GCSO, Payson PD, ADOT and several area cattlemen assisted in the incident, which lasted from 8 p.m. until 3:15 a.m. Six horses perished and one escaped but was captured after daylight ... and that’s another week in the Creek.