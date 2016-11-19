Business Students Serve Up A Fundraiser

The line of high school students anxious to snarf up Gerardo’s delicious pizza and pasta snaked out the door.

The occasion?

The annual DECA fundraiser lunch.

DECA teaches students the fine art of marketing — judging by the results of the attendance at the fundraiser lunch, the group earned some stripes.

“The freshmen and sophomores made posters for a grade,” said DECA president Veronica Volk.

She said the students posted DECA posters all over campus to advertise the weeklong celebration of DECA.

Volk said November is DECA month, but the Payson chapter prefers to cram the celebration into one week.

What’s the purpose?

“To give and awareness of what DECA is,” said Volk.

The week started off with DECA Diamond Day.

“It’s a scavenger hunt for DECA diamonds the students turn in for candy,” said Volk.

On Tuesday, not only did DECA have the Italian lunch, it all had “Surprise Day,” where students checked under desks and chairs to see if they found a piece of candy.

On Wednesday, the local Safeway store donated a breakfast buffet for the high school teachers.

But Thursday would be Volk’s favorite day with the Miracle Minute.

“A DECA student goes to every first period class,” said Volk, “they have 60 seconds to collect money.”

That donation is then given the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

“Kids pull out their wallets and give their change,” said Volk.

Last year, she said DECA raised about $200 for the food bank.

But it’s Gerardo’s generosity that brings in some big bucks for DECA.

Volk said the restaurateur donates all the food sold.

“All the proceeds go to DECA,” said Volk.