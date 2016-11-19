‘Dr. Strange’ Easily Most Visually Spectacular Film Of The Year

Ohhh Emmmm Geee.

“Dr. Strange” easily takes the cake as the visually spectacular movie of the year. This one you may want to see in 3-D. The movie guys went all out.

Finally I can say that the light show from 2001 – A Space Odyssey has been surpassed. We have people running on both sides of a wall in one Escheresque segment — disorienting that to say the least. We get to see buildings fold up on people, city spaces turn inside out, upside down and every which way. The characters can manipulate the basic forces of the universe and do so to eye-popping effect.

But who cares about that stuff if we do not have a good story with good characters? Nobody, as any one of a number of failed special effects films will show.

We do have a good story, anchored in the long running “Dr. Strange” comic books, yes more films from the Marvel Universe, and another good one. Writers Scott Derrickson, Jon Spaithts and C. Robert Cargill all had a pen in producing the screenplay. Scott Derrickson (“The Day the Earth Stood Still”) directed.

What a project it must have been to oversee a film of this scope. The budget ran to $165 million and the number of people involved in making the film surely ran into the hundreds at least. This is a huge film.

We like it when moviemakers care enough about their film to hire the very best actors that they can. British Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch plays the famous surgeon Dr. Strange, a much bigger than life character that he easily pulls off. Strange suffers irreparable damage to his surgeon’s hands and when all else fails heads for Nepal for help from the mystics there. He leaves his estranged lover, London born Rachel McAdams (Oscar nominee for “Spotlight”) in New York. A mystic devotee finds and aids him in Nepal (British Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, for “12 Years a Slave”) and brings him to the master, British actress and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton (“Michael Clayton”). I guess we need lots of British actors with Oscar creds to make a superior film. Not a bad place to start, not at all.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (the baddie in the Bond film “Casino Royale”), British character actor Benedict Wong and finally an American, Benjamin Bratt round out the major players.

This movie naturally has a lot of very active fight scenes with magic thrown in along with dazzling, confusing visuals. But the movie also has the journey of Dr. Strange from jerk to something close to nice guy, with loads of battering along the way.

This four saw blade film runs for one hour and 55 minutes with a PG-13 rating. It has grossed a tidy $332 million worldwide in its first four days of theatrical release. People like it a lot.

For a good laugh watch for Marvel Comics guru Stan Lee in a cameo and take note of the book he is reading.

In possible production projects going back to 1992 directors Wes Craven and Guillermo Del Toro were considered to direct the film at different stages in the process.