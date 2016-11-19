Gem & Mineral Show Today

The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc. presents its annual Gem & Mineral Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20 at the Payson High School Longhorn Gymnasium.

The club is a 501(c)3 not for profit club; proceeds go to sponsor scholarships for graduating seniors from Payson High and to provide earth-science education to all the third-grade students in the Payson and Pine-Strawberry schools. It also purchases books for all the local libraries and provides educational materials, rocks and rock collections at its annual show.

The show will have many vendors with rocks, gemstones, fossils, lapidary equipment, jewelry and much more — plus a fluorescent display (rocks that glow!), sandstone art and beading for the kids and adults.