Join Celebration Of Life

Each year for the past several years Hospice Compassus, the Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Messinger Payson Funeral Home and Gerardo’s Firewood Cafe have joined forces to help Rim residents remember loved ones they have lost.

They present a Celebration of Life program where loved ones are remembered with special, personalized crystal ornaments placed on a Christmas tree, there are recitations of touching poetry and a beautiful dinner is shared.

The program this year is Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible

Church and reservations, along with orders for the commemorative ornaments, are due by today, Friday, Nov. 18. It is also requested that those who wish to participate in a memorial slide show, submit a photo of their loved one for inclusion.

The ornaments are $12 and may be ordered through Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. The dinner is provided at no charge, however, guests are encouraged to bring a can of food for donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Seating at the dinner is limited, so reservations are required.

To learn more, call 928-472-6340 or 800-450-9558.