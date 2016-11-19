Judges Deal Blow To Firefighter, Police Pension Reform

Efforts to make public safety workers’ pensions solvent without bankrupting cities and counties took a body blow last week when a Arizona Supreme Court panel ordered the Public Safety Retirement System to repay more than $220 million withheld from 26,000 police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and judges under the terms of a 2011 law.

The Legislature in 2011 allowed the retirement system to boost the contribution of employees from 7 percent to about 7.65 percent, with future increases also possible depending on the condition of the fund. The law also adjusted the rate of increase in payouts based on changing the measurement of inflation.

The law was intended to keep the $8.7 billion retirement fund solvent. Generous inflation adjustments granted prior to the recession dramatically increased the long-term liabilities of the fund just as the collapse in the stock market drove down assets. The pension fund now has assets of $8.7 billion but estimated liabilities of $16 billion.

The effort to keep the pension fund solvent forced cities and counties to contribute to the fund the equivalent of about 60 percent of public safety workers’ salary, prompting many municipalities to trim the workforce, lay off officers and hold off on hiring.

A panel of the state Supreme Court ruled that a phrase in the state Constitution saying “public system retirement benefits shall not be diminished or impaired” made it illegal to make any change in contributions or payouts once a worker started working. The Supreme Court judges appointed before 2011 declared a conflict of interest. That left the decision up to one Supreme Court justice and a panel of lower-court judges all appointed after 2011.

It’s unclear how the retirement system will return the money withheld or collected from the 26,000 workers.

The ruling underscores the importance of the pension reforms approved by the voters in 2016, which included a constitutional amendment that presumably can’t be overturned on constitutional grounds. The 2016 reforms will increase contributions and change inflation adjustments for police officers, firefighters and others hired after July 1, 2017. It won’t affect benefits of existing or retired workers. The court’s ruling will cut into the savings, but the two 2016 provisions should still save the system $475 million over the long term.

The public safety workers and judges still have a defined benefit pension, which pays a lifetime monthly benefit as a percentage of the highest year’s salary — including overtime. Public safety workers can retire in 20 years and begin collecting a lifetime monthly benefit, even if they’re 20 years or more from a conventional retirement age. Some public safety workers switch careers after 20 years and wind up with multiple pensions.

They generally don’t participate in the Social Security system, which does provide a monthly benefit for life. The Social Security payroll tax is now set at 6.2 percent for the worker and another 6.2 percent for the employee up to a maximum of $118,000 in taxable earnings. That contrasts with the PSPRS system, with a 7 percent employee contribution and no limit on the employer — which now tops 50 percent for towns like Payson.

In the private sector, the share of workers with pensions has dropped dramatically with the decline in unions and the shift by many companies to 401K plans. These plans usually provide an employer match for an employee contribution up to a certain percentage of the salary, with the ultimate value of the retirement plan based on the growth in the stock market. The recession with the dramatic decline in stock values wiped out trillions of dollars worth of pension plans based on the 401K model.

The switch to 401K pensions started in the 1980s and have left many current workers entering retirement with no pension and modest retirement investment funds. The percentage of workers with defined benefit plans paying a guaranteed percentage of salary dropped from 38 percent in 1980 to just 13 percent in 2008. The number of workers with 401K-style plans went from 14 percent to 46 percent of the workforce. The number of workers with pensions has dropped even more rapidly. The number of workers with retirement plans that covers health care has dropped even more rapidly.

During the same period, the average CEO for private companies went from making 30 times the average worker’s salary to making 300 times the average worker’s salary. The average CEO for a Fortune 500 company now has an average retirement benefit of $277,000 a month, compared to the average retirement payment for a family of $104 a month, according to a study by the Center for Effective Government and USA Today.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute reports that by 2013, only 2 percent of private sector workers had “defined benefit” retirement plans paying a monthly salary for life.

That makes public employees among the last people in the society with any guaranteed monthly income beyond Social Security. That makes an increasing share of private sector workers depending on Social Security for the bulk of their retirement income.

Social Security is also out of balance. Studies suggest the system will have to reduce benefits by about 20 percent starting in 2034 without some change in the formulas, including an increase in the payroll tax, lifting the cap on the amount of income taxed or changing the inflation formulas.