For Me, Teaching Science Was The Best Job On The Planet – Part 2

Two weeks ago I mentioned that I wanted to become a scientist, but didn’t go to college out of high school. A counselor, quite innocently I believe, made a ghastly error and told me I couldn’t be a scientist because I was slightly color blind and couldn’t pass some necessary labs. I have no doubt she was using a standard guide for advising students, and it put too much emphasis on color vision, and so I forgive her.

Hey! I have to forgive her! She was responsible for my having a greater life than I had imagined in my wildest dreams. First of all, if she hadn’t turned me away from college and toward the Air Force I would not have been in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday the 18th of November 1959 at 7:15 p.m. meeting my beloved wife, Loretta. And on top of that I became a teacher before I left the Air Force and took my degree in science, so I naturally became a science teacher.

And enjoyed a great life!

Last week I talked about something called perception. It’s a fascinating subject for many reasons; not the least of them is that if you teach, you better be sure your students have a positive perception of who and what you are. Without that, you’re dead; you might as well not even walk through the classroom door. But before we talk about that, I need to tell you more about perception.

Last week we used a simple example: If while you are reading this you hear — say — a door close it is a bit more complicated than it seems. Here’s what happens: You hear a noise, you unconsciously compare it to everything you have ever heard, you find the name for it, and you then perceive the sound of a door closing. So perception is the putting together of what we have stored in our memories with whatever comes to us through our senses.

That process takes place regarding many, many things. One of those is our perception of the “who and what” of people we meet. Is that important for a teacher? Oh, boy! Is it ever!

I can give you an example of perception that I ran into in my sophomore year in high school English. We were about a quarter through the year. I sat in the first seat in the fourth row, so I had a good view. The door opened halfway through class and in walked a pasty faced male kid with curly black hair, a slight stoop, and swinging arms. Oddly enough, I was not the type who made instant judgments about people, but I found myself literally hating the kid before he had even reached the teacher’s desk.

Why? Who knows? He had been compared to something inside my head and found seriously wanting. All I knew about it was the negative emotion that welled up in me at the first sight of him. He had been seen and perceived as hateful in less than 10 seconds!

It had never happened to me before, and it never happened again.

Six weeks later he was a good friend.

But ...

Here’s the other side of that strange coin. He remained a friend most of the way through high school, but gradually over the years, as I learned what he was really like, I came to hate his guts again, but this time it was for doggone good reasons.

Don’t ask me to explain that, Johnny. I can’t. Did I unconsciously perceive the inner truth at first sight of him? Maybe. I don’t for the life of me see how I could have done that, but I now know that he became a friend, not because of what he was, but in spite of it.

So what?

Want to teach? Want to live a workday crammed with joy and fulfillment watching kids learn? Go for it! But only if you know deep down inside where it counts that you belong up there at the front of the classroom.

Why?

There’s no fooling the kids!