Reminders For A Pet-Safe Thanksgiving Celebration

Thanksgiving is an eventful holiday for many people. From all the delicious food you make and eat, to spending time with family and showing your thanks for all the blessings in your life, this is one of the busier holidays we celebrate. The aromas of Thanksgiving dinner and all the extra people in the house make things lively and stimulating for everyone, including your pets. This is why it’s important to follow some basic safety tips during the Thanksgiving holiday. One of the greatest dangers for our pets on Thanksgiving is the food which is the center of our day. Many of the food items we eat can be toxic to dogs and cats. The following foods should not be shared with pets:

• Raisins in the stuffing can cause kidney failure in dogs.

• Alcohol is toxic, so a spilled glass of wine can be very dangerous.

• Leftover turkey can be dangerous if it contains bits of bone, which can splinter and get lodged in their throats.

• Other foods that can be toxic are grapes, onions, chocolate, raw bread dough, avocados, and macadamia nuts.

As much as we love having family and friends over to spend time with and enjoy that delicious meal, having company can pose risks for our pets. People who are not familiar with your pets, both children and adults, can impose unintentional dangers.

• Doors that are left open as guests go in and out can allow your pet to escape unnoticed.

• Children who are unaccustomed to handling your pets can cause them harm, or even cause pets to bite or scratch out of fear.

• Guests may not be aware how harmful table scraps can be for your pets and not realize the potential danger in sharing their dinner.

Holiday planning can be stressful, and our pets can become stressed just like us. If the house is full of guests, adding to the hustle and bustle of the day, pets can become frightened or over-stimulated. This often leads to bad behavior which your pet may not normally exhibit.

• Be sure everyone knows the rules. Brief the children with their parents present so everyone understands the importance of being careful around pets.

• If you are to not able to gate off an area to keep your pet from escaping through an open door, it might be best to secure them in another room, away from all the action.

We hope that these safety suggestions will help you better prepare yourself and your pets for the upcoming holiday. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, from all of us here at HSCAZ, two-legged and four!

