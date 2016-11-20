Arizona Struggles To Replace K-12 Teachers, Cope With Shortfalls

Arizona’s teacher shortage will likely get worse before it gets better, according to a report by AZEdNews.

An estimated 8 percent of teachers leave the profession each year, although about a third of those eventually return to teaching.

About one-quarter of the state’s teachers will hit retirement age in the next three years, according to the Arizona State Retirement System.

Districts are already struggling to fill their teaching ranks, with a big decline in the number of teachers in the system in the past five years due to cuts made during the recession and never fully restored.

Teachers leaving before they hit retirement age generally cite dissatisfaction with working conditions and a lack of administrative support as prime reasons. The turnover is especially pronounced in high-poverty, high-minority school districts. Payson generally has more low-income students than most districts in the state, but also a more stable core of teachers — with a higher number of longtime teachers than the average district statewide.

Districts will soon find themselves caught between the rising number of retirements and the dwindling number of students at the university training to become teachers. The number of people enrolled in teacher training programs dropped by 35 percent between 2009 and 2014.

On the other hand, the number of students in K-12 schools continues to rise — especially in faster growing states like Arizona. The National Center for Education Statistics projects the number of students in Arizona will grow somewhere between 3 and 15 percent by 2025.

The AZEdNews report noted that it would take 145,000 more classroom teachers to return class sizes to pre-recession levels.

However, Arizona continues to struggle with funding trends that have left it roughly 48th nationally in per-student spending. A Wallet Hub report recently ranked Arizona 49th nationally when it comes to conditions and attractions for teachers.

Arizona spends an average of $8,786 per student compared to a national average of $12,778, which puts the state at about 68 percent of the national average, according to a 2014 Census Bureau summary.

The state’s schools continue to struggle with a lack of support from the state, despite a recent, voter-approved settlement of a lawsuit triggered by the Legislature’s failure to adjust K-12, per-student spending to keep pace with inflation, mandated by a 2000 voter initiative. Voters approved a compromise that will boost spending by about 8 percent, making up about 70 percent of the money withheld during the recession — half of that from the state land trust already promised to schools.

The schools increasingly rely on local property taxes, which provide 48 percent of school budgets compared to 45 percent nationally. In a sign of support for schools, voters approved 75 percent of the school bond issues and voter overrides on the general election ballot.

However, court decisions holding that over-reliance on property taxes cause an unconstitutional difference in per-student spending between rich and poor districts will limit the ability of local voters to boost school support through the property taxes.

However, the state provides about 39 percent of school funding, compared to 47 percent nationally. The Legislature imposed the deepest cuts in the nation on both K-12 schools and universities during the recession.

Federal support has proven one of the few bright spots for school funding in Arizona. The federal government provides 13 percent of K-12 school budgets in Arizona compared to 8 percent nationally, according to 2014 U.S. Census Bureau Public Education Finances report.

That could pose a problem if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on vague campaign promises to eliminate or sharply curtail the U.S. Department of Education.