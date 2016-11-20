Community Thanksgiving Dinner Saves Some Work

The big Thanksgiving food feast is just a week away. Are you ready? Is the big bird thawed out yet? There is a way to get out of cooking, baking, washing all your good dinnerware — head to the Double D Restaurant in Tonto Village for a community Thanksgiving meal. Just bring along a side dish to go with the turkey. The dinner gets started about 12:30 p.m. The tradition of a community Thanksgiving dinner has been held for many years at the restaurant hosted by Ethel and Danny Cain. The dinner has been a way for the community to come together each year and catch up on the news of the Village. Hope to see you there.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The November fire board meeting was held on Nov. 9 at the Star Valley Fire Station. Gary Norem, fire board chairman, and Jeff Shaw will continue in their positions for another four years; Matt Highstreet was accepted to fill Conrad’s position and Garah Monich and Mark Runzo will complete their terms in two years. The fire board members hold their positions for four-year terms.

The next fire board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Tonto Village Chapel

Pastor Mark Pratt and his wife Marie hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the chapel on Nov. 13. The event was a major success and they served about 25 people. A group of men known as U-Turn for Christ were among the guests at the dinner. The group is based in Payson, and helps young men in trouble — rehabilitating them and teaching them the word of God. If you would like to know more about this group, they do have a website. Just type in U-Turn for Christ in Payson.

There were two turkeys, with plenty of the usual sides and many desserts to choose from. This event has been an annual celebration held by the chapel for the community.

Church services start at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and Bible study at 10:45 a.m. There is a Bible study group that meets on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and a women’s Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Another event will be Christmas Caroling in the Village; there will be more details to follow in next week’s column.

Domino Divas

Remember Domino Divas, because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no dominoes on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Many of us will be busy with family and roasting a turkey or going out of town.

Dominoes will resume on Nov. 30. Same time, same place.

One last thought ... My husband, son-in-law Jon and our friend Gloria went to see the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” This movie may not be for everyone because of the violence of war, but the message was clear, the hero of the movie, Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector, who still wanted to serve his country during World War II worked as a medic, but did not carry a weapon, became a hero — saving 74 men on the island of Okinawa. If there was any doubt in your mind of the miraculous workings of the Lord, by the time the movie was over, you were a believer. I caution weak-stomach individuals about the violence of war. Some of the scenes were pretty gruesome. I urge some people to see the movie; others use your own judgment because of the bloodiness of the battle scenes. This movie is also a true story of Desmond Doss. He lived until the age of 87 years old.

I wish all my readers a Happy Thanksgiving, enjoy the day with family and friends and give thanks also to our military. They do so much to ensure our freedom. If you are driving to the Valley or elsewhere, be extra careful and be considerate of other drivers on the road.