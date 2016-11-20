Payson Lighting, Parade Deadlines

We haven’t celebrated Thanks­giving yet, but it is already time to let organizers know if you want to take part in either the Payson APS Electric Light Parade or the annual holiday lighting contest — or both.

The deadlines to participate in the annual Payson APS Electric Light Parade and Holiday House Lighting Contest — the 11th Annual Light the Rim Contest — are this week.

The deadline for entry applications for the Electric Light Parade is Friday, Nov. 18 and to participate in the lighting contest entry forms must be received by Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Electric Light Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme is “Christmas Around the World.”

Entry fees for the parade are: Vehicle Towed Entry $30; Any Motorized Vehicle (single vehicle) $20; Walking Participant $15.

Contact: Kaprice Bachtell at kbachtell@paysonaz.gov or call 928-472-5110.

The lighting contest is presented by the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Winning decors will be awarded cash prizes: $250 for first; $150 for second; $100 for third; plus up to three participant sponsor prizes of $100 each. Something will be purchased and given to all finalists who participate in the House Lighting Program

Contact the chamber at 928-474-4515 or visit www.rimcountrychamber.com.