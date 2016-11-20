Punkin Center Celebrates Veterans

On Friday, Nov. 11, my husband, Bill, and I decided to celebrate Veterans Day in Tonto Basin, and in particular, Punkin Center. Every year since 1994 (without a marching band I might add) Punkin Center has put on a celebratory Veterans Day Parade. The whole community gets involved to show their respect and patriotism with decorated quads, military vehicles and inventive floats.

The parade includes a wily goat all dressed up for the occasion and cowgirls on horseback, the local Marine Corps league with their truckload of aluminum cans, and a color guard of the Fort Reno V.F.W. Post #8807 of Tonto Basin. The color guard had representatives from each branch of the military: John Schwartz, Jack Urich, Harold Sims, George Bennett and Cy Willie.

By the time the parade was about to start, 18 entries were signed up to participate.

The grand marshal rode in an awesome looking Cadillac convertible. Calvin McMickins, born in 1928, joined the military when he was only 15 years old. He was in the 16th Battalion on Guam during World War II and he was discharged at the age of 17. At the age of 18, Calvin joined the Army and was medically discharged after 23 years of military service.

There were four categories judged for honors: military, commercial, civil and individual. The commercial float prize went to Cactus Flats; the military entry and winner was the Fort Reno V.F.W. #8807 color guard; the civic winner was the Tonto Basin Fire Department with the 1947 Studebaker fire truck, which was the first fire truck the fire department acquired. The individual entry winner was Don Davis, who had a military Jeep with a statue of a fighting soldier.

Each business in Punkin Center took part in the special day by offering great food values and even impromptu sidewalk wares. All in all, the day was just perfect.