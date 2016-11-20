Rim Holidays – Thanksgiving Part One

The season of Thanksgiving recalls one of America’s founding stories, the community of Pilgrims at Plymouth, Mass. After a bitter first winter, in which many of them died from disease and exposure, the harvest was plentiful. It was cause for a festival of thanks to God and the Native Americans who had befriended them were invited. One of the gifts the Indians gave to the white settlers was corn. Have we been thankful for corn lately?

In the late 19th century, when troops of the U.S. Army hunted the Apaches and Yavapai throughout the Rim Country, they found that corn was a staple raised by native families on the little flats that dot our mountain streams. Settlers coming to the Rim Country from Texas brought with them an appreciation for corn. They had been raised on hush puppies, corn bread and corn pone. A hush puppy was made from a spoonful of wet cornmeal dropped into a pot of hot fat. When cornmeal was simply mixed with water and allowed to set up it was called “pone,” an Algonquian Indian name. Dried corn cakes were called “pinole” and could be pulled from the traveler’s saddlebag, reconstituted with a little water and baked on a flat hot rock. Or it could be pressed around a green branch and propped up beside the campfire to bake. Because it was eaten on a long journey it was called “journey cake,” but with a Texas drawl the “r” was dropped and it sounded like “junny cake” or “johnnycake.”

At home the farmer would press the pone against the back of a hoe blade and set it to bake over coals pulled from the fire onto the hearth. Thus it was called “hoe cake.” More affluent settlers added milk, eggs and baking powder to their pone and created corn bread.

All of this, for which we are thankful, is a far cry from today’s cornbread mix in a box, or the discovery of Dr. Will Kellogg. He learned to flatten a kernel of corn, flake it and toast it, starting an entirely new industry of breakfast cereal. However, a personal note here. I like my “corn pone” fried and eaten with butter and syrup.

If you were a pioneer on Thanksgiving Day and invited the local Apaches to share the meal with you they might bring grass seeds ground into flour, banana yucca fruit, walnuts, pinyon nuts, roasted agave hearts, deer and squirrel along with mule stakes, field mouse or pack rat meat. They might not bring their favorite, horsemeat, for fear you would think it had been stolen. Fish were an Apache taboo, and they would not eat the wild turkeys so those items waited for settlers to enjoy them in abundance.

However, you might want to include a native dish called “acorn stew.” The new crop of acorns would be freshly harvested around Payson, the acorn capital of the Rim Country. We can still find Apache families gathering under the oak trees in friendly yards or along Main Street, picking up the precious nut that had long been a staple of the Apache diet.

If you want to cook your own acorn stew, you will know to gather the acorns when you see the deer eating them. Spread out to dry for several weeks, stirring them every day so they won’t mold. Then shell them and rub them around in a shallow basket to remove the brown skin. Next, grind the clean acorns by pounding them on a rock. After you have enough flour, sift and grind the course meal until it is fine. Pour it over a bed of washed wet pine needles, catching the meal on a canvas as it comes through. Pour warm water over the pine needles again and again until it has all come through. This removes the bitterness from the acorns and adds flavor.

Next you put the meal in a cooking utensil (a woven basket if you are an Apache), add water (three parts to one of meal) to create a thick gravy. Take fist sized hot rocks from the fire and drop them into the mix and stir. Now take your boiled beef or venison and add it to the cooking meal and you have your Thanksgiving Acorn Stew. Leaving rocks in pot.

However, hunting, plucking and preparing a wild turkey would be easier. Better stick with the Thanksgiving menu of the White Eyes.