Volunteers Needed To Help Kids Read

Rim Country Literacy was one of 15 recipients of an Arizona Women’s Partnership Grant. The funding supports the after-school reading program. AWP awarded more than $32,500 in 2016 to nonprofits in support of programs related to women and children.

The after-school reading program is managed by Rim Country Literacy in partnership with Payson Community Kids. Volunteers work with the children by listening to them read, helping them with quizzes, and talking with them about vocabulary words. In 2015, 122 children were served in grades K-5.

“We were pleased at the progress the children made,” said Marilyn Horne, Rim Literacy program director. “We use online programs, as well as print materials. The Arizona Women’s Partnership funded subscriptions to the weekly Scholastic News for the children. This provides us one more way to engage the children in reading and comprehension activities.”

Additional volunteers are needed so more children can have one-on-one assistance. The reading program meets Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Payson Community Kids. For more information, call or email Marilyn Horn