2016: Sets Records As Hottest Year Ever Recorded

Average global temperatures are poised to set another record in 2016, including Arizona temperatures 3-4 degrees (F) above the long-term average.

A cold front moved through Rim Country this week and disrupted a long spell of above-normal temperatures in Arizona, but the unusually warm conditions should return this week.

The warming trend proved most extreme in the northern reaches of the Northern Hemisphere. While Arizona was mostly 2-4 degrees below normal, most of the interior U.S. states bordering Canada were 8-10 degrees above normal from December 2015 through February 2016, according to the National Center for Environmental Information.

Globally, the temperature averaged about 1.58 degrees above the average for the baseline period of 1961-90 and about 2-3 degrees above the estimated average from before the industrial revolution.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rose from the 2015 record high in recorded times of about 398 parts per million to about 401 parts per million, a sharp one-year increase.

The 17 hottest years on record globally have all occurred since 1998, with 2015 and 2016 setting the record since the start of consistent record-keeping.

The World Meteorological Organi­zation reported the record-setting temperatures, noting that the warming effect of a strong El Niño combination of ocean currents and sea-surface temperatures contributed to the global heat wave.

The report pointed out that the Arctic sea ice remains at record low levels and the already shrunken Greenland ice sheet started its seasonal melting much earlier than normal. After several years of above-normal extent, Antarctic sea ice fell to a near normal extent by the start of 2016, began its seasonal shrinkage a month sooner than normal and remained well below its normal extent in October.

Global sea levels rose by about 15 millimeters between November 2014 and February 2016, about five times the average since 1993. The El Niño event likely accounted for a significant portion of that rise.

Studies by WMO and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration linked a variety of effects to the rising temperatures, including a large number of “extreme” weather events, like severe drought, hurricanes and floods.

Canada suffered its largest wildfire in history, which virtually destroyed Fort McMurray in Alberta, consuming 2,400 buildings and causing $4-6 billion in damages, according to the World Meteorological Organization report, posted on the website of ScienceDaily.

The single most devastating event was Hurricane Matthew, which killed 546 people in Haiti. But a flood in China killed 310 people and inflicted $14 billion in damages.

The report estimated that the extreme weather events displaced an estimated 19 million people in 2016 and affected at least 60 million, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, an agency of the United Nations.

One survey by the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society of 79 studies of individual extreme weather events between 2011 and 2014, half linked the weather disaster to human-induced climate change.

In the United States, the average winter temperature was 36.8 F, about 4.6 F above the 20th century average, according to a report by the National Centers for Environmental Information. The average minimum winter temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal. All told, 46 states had above average winter temperatures — including Arizona.

Rainfall proved more variable. On average, winter precipitation in the U.S. was 8.05 inches, about 1.26 inches above the 20th century average. The year ranked as the 12th wettest since 1997-98.

On the other hand, Arizona had a somewhat drier winter than normal.

The rest of the year mostly followed the pattern, with temperatures 1-3 degrees above normal in Arizona and most of the southern half of the country. However, temperatures were mostly 5 degrees above normal in the states bordering Canada.

Overall, almost every state in the U.S. had average temperature “much above normal” for the year. Eight states set all-time record average temperatures.

The Western Regional Climate Center issued the following highlights for 2016 in the western United States:

• El Niño proved much drier than normal in Southern California and Arizona, but delivered above-average rainfall in western Washington, northern Idaho and Montana.

• February brought much higher than normal temperatures throughout the West, with Phoenix recording its second-hottest February ever.