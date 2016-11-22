Black Team Wins In Men's Golf

The Black Team beat the White Team 12-11 in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Black & White Tournament on Nov. 9 at Payson Golf Course.

The format featured best ball play for the first six holes, individual matches for the next six and a two-man scramble for the final six.

The Black Team featured Tim Ernst, Tim Hughes, Ed Bossert, Lou Crabtree, Jim Livingstone, Alex Armenta, Larry Smith, John Calderwood, Dennis Schwebs, Jim Kennedy, Ron Fischer and Bill Mullins.

Doug Magnuson found the cup from 20 feet 4 inches to win the longest putt on No. 18.

Terry Lindsey was closest to the pin on two holes. After claiming that prize by putting his drive 39 feet from the cup on the second hole, he got within 17 feet 3 inches on No. 17.

He took home the award for Most Closest To The Pins for the season at the annual PMGA Banquet held on Nov. 7.

Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jim Dalglish (No. 5, 4-6), Ed Bossert (No. 8, 3-7 ¼) and Franke Brown (No. 14, 5-2).

Leading money winner Lou Crabtree took home the PMGA Most Improved Golfer award at the banquet.