Community Almanac Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Turkey Tuesday

Rim residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program. The need is expected to be greater this year. For more information, call 928-474-9104.

Civics test for graduation

Dr. Greg Wyman, superintendent of Payson Unified School District, will be guest speaker at the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

Wyman will share how the newly legislated American Civics Exam was practiced with Rim Country Middle School students last year. Passing the same civics test as U.S. citizenship applicants are required to pass will be required for high school graduation.

All are welcome to attend; call 928-951-6774 for more information.

Community Thanksgiving Dinners in Payson, Pine

Elks feast

The annual Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 24.

Volunteers should be at the Lodge at 10 a.m. It is not necessary to register to volunteer.

The free meal will be served open seating style this year from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home delivery of the holiday meal will once again be available for those who cannot get to the Lodge. For details call 928-474-2572. Organizers would like to have reservations for the home deliveries by Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Turkey day meal

A free community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Pine-Strawberry Senior Dining Room.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Pine Thrift Store or at the dining room.

The dinner is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.

Free meditation session

Come and experience the relaxation and stress relief that comes from meditation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the Unity of Payson meeting room at 600 E. Hwy. 260 (Board of Realtors Conference Room, on the east side of Tiny’s parking lot).



Look for the Unity event signs for directions to the back of the lot. No previous experience is necessary and this is not a class, just a group of interested local people led by Betty Daily who guides attendees through an hour of quiet reflection.



A “love” offering is optional. The event is a public service of Unity of Payson, which meets Sundays at 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.unityofpayson.org or call 928-478-8515.



Swiss Village Lighting and Pine Festival of Lights

The days following Thanksgiving the Rim Country bustles with holiday festivities with the Swiss Village Lighting in Payson Friday, Nov. 25 and the Festival of Lights in Pine Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Swiss Village Annual Christmas Lighting features a full carnival in the northern Swiss Village area with rides, vendors and giveaways. Come meet the Jolly old elf himself — Santa Claus at 6 p.m.

There will also be roaming entertainment such as magicians, face painters, Christmas carolers and more.



Once again there will also be Christmas trees decorated and then given to families in need at the end of the event. During the event there will be locations where people can vote for their favorite tree by placing donations of canned goods under them.

The next evening up at the Pine Strawberry Community Center residents will have their own Festival of Lights.

The annual Pine Strawberry Festival of Light is from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 in the cultural hall.

Vendors will open at noon and continue until closing time. Santa and Mrs. Claus are to arrive at 5:15 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a Christmas Tree Lighting, caroling and refreshments.

The festival is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

Artist event in Pine

An Artists Open House and Christmas Sale is planned in Pine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 by Diane Nathe and local artists at Bishop Park in Pine at The Studio, 3617 N. Hwy. 87.

The event features a wine reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Final clothing distribution for Kaitie’s Closet

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization providing children’s clothing to anyone in need. At this time there is a limited supply of gently used boys and girls clothes (sizes 6, 6X through size 14).



The organization would appreciate donations between now and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for its last distribution, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School.

Organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for its clothing and financial support over the past six years and 8 months. Without the help of the dedicated volunteers and community’s support there would not have been a Kaitie’s Closet.

If you have any questions, please call 928-468-1036.

Lioness food drive

The Payson Lioness Club is sponsoring a food drive the month of November. Boxes can be found at the following locations: Payson Elementary and Julia Randall schools; Uncle Herb’s; and in the Swiss Village at Verizon, Country Charm and Gerardo’s. The collected food will go to the local food banks.

Raffle benefits P-S Food Bank

Fancy Finds, 4069 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, is hosting a raffle for a hand-made afghan to benefit the Pine Strawberry Food Bank.

Tickets are $5 or may be obtained with a donation of five cans of food. There is no limit on the number of tickets and it is not necessary to be present to win. The tickets can be purchased at Fancy Finds during regular business hours and the drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds will go to the food bank.

New hours at library

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation will change after Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the Payson Public Library’s new hours will be:

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays.

Medicare seminar

A seminar designed to help better understand rights, options and entitlements when it comes to Medicare is at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 at El Rancho restaurant, 200 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

Presenters Todd Walker and Sylvia Cleland hold these programs throughout Arizona all year long, generally for those turning 65 within the next months.

While the deadline to make Medicare changes is Dec. 7, in some cases people have 63 days after Dec. 31, 2016 to make changes.

This is not a sales presentation, it is an educational seminar to learn the four parts of Medicare.

The presenters are based in Scottsdale and have more than 30 years experience in the insurance industry and 15 years with Medicare. They educate seniors to help them make an informed decision when it is time to do so by using the Buyers Guide put out by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

To RSVP or for questions call Todd Walker 928-362-0646 or Sylvia Cleland 928-487-0818.

AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

It helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from February 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, email paysontax-aide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.