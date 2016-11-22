Election Results Impact Arizona Outdoor Recreation Activities

The presidential election results will have an impact on many outdoor recreation activities right here in Arizona.

Whoever is selected to lead the Department of the Interior will manage the activities of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). The USFWS will also have a new director appointed by the Trump administration leadership team as well as USFWS Regional Office Directors across the country.

Listeners and readers will recall that last month a Federal Court ordered the USFWS to develop a Mexican Gray Wolf Management Plan by the end of November 2017. A new leadership team will certainly have an impact on the wolf management plan going forward.

Other positions that will have a direct impact include the new director for the Department of Agriculture who oversees the U.S. Forest Service and the new director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Many outdoor enthusiasts have been outspoken about the abuse of the Endangered Species Act to limit access to federal lands and to restrict hunting, ranching and fishing rights. The vast majority of federally owned land is located in eleven western states, so hopefully, appointees to these positions will have experience with the real issues facing all outdoor enthusiasts who live in the West. Several names from Arizona political and state agencies are under consideration to serve the new administration.

The state selection committee has forwarded three names to Governor Ducey for selection of the next commissioner for the AZGFD. Kurt Davis, Jim Unmacht and Richard Searle were selected from six candidates who were interviewed before the committee. The incoming commissioner selection is typically announced in early December.

Roosevelt, Apache fishing fair

Fishing conditions on Roosevelt and Apache Lake were called fair to good this past week. Colder ambient and water temperatures are causing a transitional pattern for bass, crappie and other species. The water temperature is now in the mid 60’s on most days.

Successful techniques and baits reported this week include top-water, spinner-baits, paddle-tail swimbaits, a drop-shot, Texas-rig and spoons. The water clarity remains very clear except for some areas where the Salt River enters the lake.

Roosevelt Lake currently stands at 35 percent full with a slight increase in the lake level being reported each day. The Salt River is flowing at 60 percent of its normal rate for this time of year while the Tonto Creek is flowing at about 30 percent.

Crappie fishing on Roosevelt and Apache Lakes is reported to be good to very good. Anglers continue to report large schools of crappie in 20-25 feet depths.

Grub-tail jigs fished on a light line and a light power fishing rod can be great fun this time of year. Several anglers are reporting catching yellow bass which looks like a cross between a crappie and a striped bass. Yellow bass which are easily identified by their yellow belly are fun to catch and excellent tasting.

Rim lakes conditions good

Rim lakes fishing conditions were reported as good recently. Temperatures are below freezing in the mornings now for most lakes on top of the Rim, so not many anglers are making the trip. Anglers are reporting that both wet and dry flies, Powerbait and salmon eggs are working extremely well on lakes and streams throughout Rim Country.

Green Valley Lake fishing excellent

Fishing at Green Valley Lake is reported to be excellent. Every other week during the cooler months, the lakes are stocked with about 700 pounds of rainbow trout. Green Valley Lake offers an excellent opportunity to catch 12- to 13-inch trout. Wet and dry flies, Powerbait, and small spinner-baits were the favorite baits reported.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods (480) 495-1351