Elks Say Thanks

Editor:

The Payson Elks Lodge would like to thank the following merchants for their generosity with donations made toward our very successful Veterans Day program: Brook’s Entertainment, Culver’s, Fargo’s, Gerardo’s, Macky’s, Outcast and the Payson Roundup. The ceremony by the Payson Military Honor Guard was beautiful and poignant, the dinner was delicious, and the trivia contest was entertaining.

We also apologize to all veterans who were not able to get tickets for our program. With events such as this we must assign a cutoff date for ticket sales in order to purchase the proper amount of food and arrange for seating for everyone. Please plan accordingly for our future events.

Again we would like to say thank you to all veterans for the sacrifices they made and tell you, “As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.”

Kim Riley, veterans chair

Payson Elks Lodge