Evans Leaves A List

With only a few more weeks left as mayor, Kenny Evans said the town has more than two dozen projects still in the works.

Speaking at the Tea Party meeting Nov. 15, Evans said the three new council members, existing councilors and residents need to step forward to make sure these projects stay on track.

Many of the projects began during the 8.5 years Evans served as Payson’s mayor, including efforts to bring resilient broadband to the area after a series of outages. Other projects, like the C.C. Cragin project began before he took office, but Evans helped see through.

Evans handed out a list of projects in the pipelines and said he could discuss any of the issues. One of the first questions was about the status of the C.C. Cragin pipeline project.

Evans said with the pipeline and water lines are 60 percent complete, the project remains ahead of schedule and under budget. He said the project, the biggest reclamation project in the state currently, should be complete by spring 2018. Crews are currently installing water lines on Houston Mesa Road and will soon build a water treatment facility near Mesa del Caballo.

On the topics of roads, Evans said the town used to spend $500,000 a year maintaining the 105 miles of blacktop, re-surfacing every road every seven years. When the recession hit, the town abandoned the maintenance schedule. The town barely had $25,000 to spend on potholes.

Then voters approved a half-cent sales tax and the town began receiving an injection of money from the county. Now the town sees about $70,000 a month through the tax and has began slurry-sealing roads again.

Plans to widen and improve East Bonita Street are underway and Manzanita Street was recently completed.

At the Tonto Apache Tribe, efforts are underway to get the Tonto Apache Water Settlement through Congress. Evans said they hope to see it finally go through after a 73-year fight with this lame duck session, which is the only time water settlements get through.

The proposal would give the tribe rights to water delivered through the C.C. Cragin pipeline. The tribe has doggedly sought a settlement from the federal government for years. The deal could result in federal payment of a million of dollars to offset the cost of the C.C. Cragin pipeline — which would give the tribe plenty of water to serve future development on the recently expanded reservation.

Of course, no question and answer session with Evans could pass without an inquiry into the state of plans to bring a university to Payson.

Evans said backers are wrapping up construction of an entry off State Route 260 into the property and hoped to start bringing trucks back into the property to begin work on two dorms and a teaching facility.

He maintained the complex would be a “multi-university” that would include classes on robotic mining and rural health care.

Besides the university project, someone asked what other projects or businesses the town was working to bring in.

Evans said they have been very critical on the type of new businesses that open in Payson. He said the town does not have the base to support a company that needs hundreds of employees, but can support businesses with 10-60 employees.

Asked how the Advanced Armament Tactical Concepts ammunition manufacturing facility at he airport was doing, Evans said he could not comment on it because the Roundup was in attendance.

Another resident asked about improvements on Main Street.

Evans said the town has a detailed plan, including re-working the American Gulch to provide a year-round waterway with bike and walking paths, a fishing program and businesses that face it on either side. But the project will cost millions more than the town can afford. He said only an investment by new development or existing businesses could finance the Gulch project.

Because Main Street is more than a mile long, Evans said it should be developed in quarter-mile kernels.