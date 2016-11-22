Evans Passes On The Torch

The indefatigable Payson Mayor Kenny Evans is spending his final months in office trying to pass along the long list of tasks he took on in more than eight years as our mayor.

The list is as formidable as his energy and boundless as his efforts on behalf of the community to which he remains so devoted.

One of the most important projects may actually wrap up in the anticipated lame duck session of Congress, although the political earthquake that has fractured Washington may not leave time for mundane things like running the country and helping the voters.

Evans has spent years working closely with the Tonto Apache Tribe seeking a settlement to a decades-long effort by the tribe to secure water rights. The deal hammered out so far would give the tribe rights to enough water from the C.C. Cragin pipeline to fund many ambitious development plans for the newly expanded reservation land. In return, the tribe would renounce claims to the over-subscribed Colorado River and the federal government would contribute as much as $7.5 million to the completion of the $50 million pipeline project.

The deal would settle long-denied claims, cut water bills for Payson residents and give the tribe water to develop its land and secure its future economic health.

Mayor Evans hopes Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. John McCain will advance a bill to accept the negotiated settlement in Congress before the next session — since almost all Indian water rights settlements have slipped through in such lame duck sessions.

The extraordinary patience it has taken to help produce such a complex deal underscores the great service Kenny Evans has rendered to this community.

Of course, much public attention has focused on his heroic, but still unsuccessful, effort to find a university partner willing to build a four-year university here. We still have hope the backers will find such a partner, although ASU has proven frustratingly coy. But no matter what ends up on the 253-acre parcel purchased from the Forest Service, Mayor Evans has earned the gratitude of everyone living in Payson for his long, stubborn effort to surmount the seemingly unending obstacles to his dream.

But in the meantime, he has spent countless hours on scores of projects. He led the council through the financial trauma of the recession, he led the effort to complete the financing and approvals of the C.C. Cragin pipeline project, he helped engineer the sale of Payson Regional Medical Center to Banner Health that turned the MHA Foundation into a major community charity, he worked patiently and persistently to recruit new businesses and he played a key role in the success of the community food drive and a host of other worthy community efforts.

We hope his fellow citizens will make sure he knows how much they appreciate his dedicated public service — and his refusal to give up, no matter the difficulties.

Fortunately, incoming Mayor Craig Swartwood and the new and re-elected council members have also shown their devotion to the community.

We’re confident they’ll pick up the torch Mayor Evans has carried so long and so well.