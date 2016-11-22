Even Kids Will Want To Wash Your Car

Brace yourself — your kids are really going to want to wash the car. Just don’t get caught in the crossfire as they fire off soap from the spray gun at Chevron’s new automated car wash.

As vehicles pass through the new wash tunnel, there is a soap gun installed outside a viewing window for children of all ages to shoot the cars with soap as they pass.

When the car wash opened Nov. 11, a tenant unknowingly stepped back into the tunnel just far enough for a child manning the gun to spray them. It is a mistake they won’t soon forget, said Chevron Rim Wash co-owner Shawn Dugan.

Dugan and his business partner have thought about just everything you could need when you get your car washed and a whole lot more you didn’t know you wanted.

After watching cars line up to use the automatic car wash across the street at their competitor, Dugan said they made a plan to add their own car wash with a few things the other station wasn’t offering.

They recently unveiled the new set-up, at 706 E. Highway 260, offering free car washes during Veterans Day weekend. In three days, they washed some 1,000 cars.

Dugan said many people were happy to see they have another choice when it comes to getting their car cleaned.

The tunnel, designed by A and C Vehicle Wash, features 70 feet of car shining magic Dugan said you won’t find anywhere else in the state.

Vehicles are driven on to a conveyor belt and carried through the tunnel. In older systems, a pair of vices grabs a tire, which can damage a vehicle and can be tricky to get lined up, Dugan said.

There are nine brushes, including a specially designed curtain that helps spread a wax spray evenly over a vehicle, a tire buffer, undercarriage sprayer and heavy duty dryers.

Basic washes start at $6 and go up to $12. For those that opt to dry their vehicle themselves, tenants will hand out a free shammy, or towel, and six vacuum bays out back are free to use.

For those looking for full service, the station has hired nine detailers. Several of the detailers went to California for training and are certified. For $14.99, detailers will towel dry, wipe down the dash, clean the windows and vacuum out a vehicle (that includes the wash). For $29.99, they will wipe down all the trim, interior and exterior, apply a cream conditioner and dress the tires.

Rim Wash also offers full service details, including hand waxing, vinyl top conditioning, scratch removal, headlight restoration, glass repair, paint repair, upholstery cleaning and hand washes, featuring only micro fiber cloths. Dugan said their hand wash option is great for classic cars.

In all, the whole system cost some $2 million to install and that is on top of the million Dugan and his partner have already invested in the station, expanding the beer and wine cooler, remodeling the bathrooms, adding beer taps and a drive-thru window.

Dugan said they didn’t want to skimp on the improvements and put in only the best equipment and products.

The car wash has a water reclaim system that recycles some of the water for the soap cycle and the wastewater is sent through a charcoal filter system and properly disposed of. All of the soaps are water based and the sanitary district has tested all of the products and certified the system.

“We felt strongly that we had to do this right,” Dugan said, saying they wanted to give Payson residents the same experience they find at the Chevron stations they own in the Valley.

While vehicles are being cleaned, the owners wanted to make sure customers were comfortable and have set up a seating area on the side of the tunnel, complete with windows to watch the vehicles go through. There is also a small dog park out back complete with a wind chime.

If customers purchase a full service package, children under 12 receive a free ice cream cone while their parents wait for their vehicle.

The express wash is open seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and full service and detail is available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Pay for your wash either inside, outside at the pump while filling up, or at the entrance to the car wash tunnel.

For information, call 928-472-2200.