Getting The Most Out Of Your Health Care

Today’s health care system is often times overwhelming to residents of our mountain community. As reimbursement decreases for providers, they must in turn see more patients per day in order to keep the clinic open. This is very unfortunate for those needing medical care. Patients are often told how much time that they will have with their provider. It is tough at times to put a time limit on your health care needs to get all the advice that you need to be healthy. Here are some helpful tips for the residents of Payson:

Be proactive toward your health, do not be afraid to ask questions. After all it is your health and you have the right to understand. Do not be afraid to follow up with office staff for results or needs.

When preparing to see your provider, write down the questions that you want answered so that you don’t forget them once the provider is present. Often times the staff in the office can answer some those questions as well.

Be careful of the Internet, there is often incorrect information out there, use reputable websites to get questions answered. Do not use to self diagnose.

Find a provider that is compassionate about their patient’s well-being and one who takes the time to get to know their patients.

Always keep list of current medications that you are taking as well as list of allergies with you. Pill organizers (pill box) can be very helpful to avoid medication errors and to know when it is time to call for medication refills or even to schedule follow up appointments. If you have high blood pressure or diabetes keep track of those readings and take them to your appointments for your provider to have these numbers to evaluate the effectiveness of your treatment plan. Medical offices are often understaffed and overworked. It is OK to be firm with your needs but a kind and courteous approach will be more effective in accomplishing needs. This will create a better working relationship between you and the office. Make sure to schedule planned follow-ups ahead of time to be seen in a timely fashion. Use a calendar to keep track of important things related to your health.

Getting more out of your health care system:

• Make sure to that you read the literature that is sent from your insurance company. There will be important information about changes to the plan, enrollment, and coverage. It is up to the individual to be well informed on the plan. Failure to be aware can cause a lapse in coverage or more money out of your pocket.

• There are deadlines for changes and enrollment, make sure to note these on your calendar or to-do list.

• Use multiple resources when making your choice for the right insurance carrier. Make sure that you get unbiased, unsolicited information.

• Be aware of covered providers listed on the plan, often the list supplied by insurance companies are outdated and incorrect. Make sure to check with your provider’s office to see which plans that they participate with. They can also give insight on advantages or disadvantages of certain plans.

• Keep in mind that once selections are made on many plans it is difficult to change. You are often locked in for one year until next open enrollment period.

Self-help tips for better health:

• Keep your body active and move more. What you don’t use you will lose. Daily stretching and exercise is a must.

• Drink plenty of water each day, six to eight 8-ounce glasses.

• Take your medications on regular schedule as directed by your provider.

• Good hand washing will help prevent disease transmission especially now that we are entering cold and flu season. Small portable hand sanitizers are good for this.

BE PROACTIVE FOR YOUR HEALTH

Just remember it is YOUR health.