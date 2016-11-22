Guess Who's Coming To Town

Go ahead, give his stomach a pat. Tug his beard a little. You’ll find it’s as real as Santas come. There isn’t anything fake about Roger Freeman, Payson’s very own Santa Claus, especially not his spirit.

From the sparkle in his eyes to the tear rolling down his cheek when he remembers a special needs child who told him repeatedly, “I love you Santa,” Freeman and his wife Jo, or Mrs. Claus, exude so much magic they can turn anyone back into a believer.

The Freemans will make their annual appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Claus Nov. 25 at the Swiss Village Christmas Lightning event, stationed inside the State Farm office at 714 N. Beeline Highway.

They won’t turn any child away, no matter how long it takes to hear each and every wish.

Last year, they saw some 300 children at the event, which also features bounce houses, food, games, Christmas crafts and plenty of shopping at the Swiss Village Shops, which will sparkle under the hundreds of strands of twinkling lights.

They will also attend the inaugural Rubber Ducky Race at Green Valley Park on Dec. 10, arriving in a Native Air helicopter. A team of Harley drivers will then pull their sleigh.

Roger, now 73, didn’t set out to become Santa. It’s something that found him.

While in his 30s, Roger grew out a handlebar mustache and then decided to go for a beard. It wasn’t just any beard. Roger groomed it, curled it and sprayed it with Paul Mitchell hairspray to get it just right.

One day, a friend on the Huntington Beach school board asked Roger if he could sit in as Santa at the school in a class for special education students. He didn’t have a suit, so Roger reluctantly said yes. The Freemans got Roger an outfit together they thought was sufficient and Roger set out, not quite sure what he would say or do. He didn’t yet have his sleigh or reindeer team together.

When he came home, Jo ran out to the driveway to see how things had gone.

Roger said he had never felt so much heartfelt love in any one place.

“I had just had more hugs in three hours than any man deserves in a lifetime.”

Roger continued to visit the school every year for some time.

While they lived in Orange County, a neighbor, who was also an actor, said their agent was looking for a Santa. Roger agreed to do the gig and was hooked.

He attended the University of Santa Claus.

Then while at the grocery store, a man asked if he would consider joining the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, an invitation-only group. Roger accepted.

Jo, meanwhile, would sometimes work alongside Roger as an elf. She would talk to children while they waited in line and watch Roger work.

Eventually, she adopted the role of Mrs. Claus.

For the past 40 years, starting around the end of October, the Freemans have dusted off their red outfits with white fur trim, black boots and Roger’s large Santa belt and set off on various appearances.

The couple says it is the best job in the world because it is not a job at all.

“Our cheeks hurt so much at the end of the day from smiling,” she said.

One thing that always makes them smile is remembering some of the children that have visited them through the years. One boy sat on Roger’s lap every year as a child when he worked at a Valley mall.

When the Freemans moved to Payson, Jo was talking with a woman about Roger being Santa. The woman showed her pictures of her son on Santa’s lap. It was Roger.

The boy, now an adult, was getting ready to go fight overseas. Before he left, the Freemans met with him and Roger made him sit on his knee again. Luckily, that man returned safely.

Another time, a family asked if Roger could do a home visit with their child, who had special needs. The Freemans didn’t know if they could fit it into their busy schedule, but found a small window when they could pop in. When they arrived, the look on the child’s face when he saw Santa was priceless.

“He kept saying, ‘I love you Santa,’” Jo said, tearing up, along with Roger.

They visited with the family for some time and then left. The parents later told them how much it had meant to them and their child. Sadly, before the next Christmas came, the child had died.

Roger said the love he receives is just phenomenal. That is why every year he makes as many appearances as he can and has no plans to put up his boots any time soon. He estimates roughly 3,000 children have sat on their laps.

One year, just two weeks after a massive heart attack, Roger and Jo were back in the Electric Light Parade in Payson. Some people worried it was too soon for Roger to be back out.

“I knew not doing it would kill him,” Jo said.

As they rode through the parade, people applauded and held their hands over their hearts. The Freemans cried happy tears the whole way through the parade.

This year marks the Freemans’ 11th year in the parade.

Roger said he makes it through the busy holiday season on plenty of milk and cookies.