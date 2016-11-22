Holiday Events Launched This Week

The holidays are at hand and so is the need for extra help from the community to assist the less fortunate, with pleas for volunteers and donated turkeys in Payson, Pine and Strawberry.

The Pine Strawberry Food Bank needs at least 150 turkeys and other foodstuffs for needy families.

Contributors may drop their turkeys at the Ponderosa Market in Pine.

Those having more than one turkey to donate should call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 to have them picked up.

The Pine Strawberry Holiday Food Bank distribution for Thanksgiving has already taken place, but the Christmas distribution will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Regular Pine Strawberry Food Bank distributions are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Those struggling to put food on the table should explore the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, which provides healthy food to low-income families with children and vulnerable adults. For more information, go to: https://www.benefitscheckup.org

Turkey Tuesday

Rim residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. The food bank is at 511 S. St. Phillips St., Payson, it is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program, which is a cooperative effort between the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson, Bashas’, Channel 12 News and KMOG. For information, call 928-474-9104.

Thanksgiving Dinners

Elks feast

The annual Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 24.

Volunteers should be at the lodge at 10 a.m. It is not necessary to register to volunteer. The meal will be served open seating style this year from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home delivery of the holiday meal will once again be available for those who cannot get to the lodge. For details, call 928-474-2572. Request home deliveries by Nov. 22.

Turkey day meal

A free community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Pine-Strawberry Senior Dining Room. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Pine Thrift Store.

The dinner is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.