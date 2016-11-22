Horns Tackle 14 Spots On All-3a East Team

Payson’s strong football season ended last weekend.

But the accolades are now starting to roll in for a Longhorns team that proved capable of competing with some of the best teams in the state.

Fourteen Payson players received recognition in the All-3A East Football Team in voting by coaches.

Six Longhorns — seniors J.T. Dolinich, Korben White, Dailin Keith, Jeremiah Hamm, Trey Glasscock and Angel Jacquez — made the first team. Dolinich (RB), White (OL) and Keith (TE) were recognized for their play on offense, while Hamm (DL), Glasscock (DE) and Jacquez were honored on defense.

Five more Longhorns made the second team, along with White, who was also honored at linebacker on defense. Senior quarterback Ryan Ricke and junior lineman Sammy Bland made the second team offense, with senior Emerson Carr (DL) and senior Cameron Ross (DB) joining White on the second team defense. Senior kicker Kenny Ayres was voted second team special teams.

Like White, Bland was also recognized for his play on both sides of the ball. He was honorable mention on defense. Joining him were a trio of juniors — Trent Cline (OL), DiAndre Terry (DB) and Julian Parker (DB).

Glasscock also earned All-Division 4 Section 1 First Team recognition at defensive end last season. He was one of just three first-team honorees and one of just four making either the first or second team for Payson a year ago.

Payson went 6-6 this season, reaching the Class 3A State Quarterfinals.

The Longhorns finished third in the 3A East with a 3-2 record.

Show Low won the region championship. Show Low quarterback Rhett Ricedorff was voted Offensive Player of the Year.

J.R. Fox from runner-up Snowflake was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Show Low’s Randy Ricedorff was voted Coach of the Year.

“It’s just a tremendous testament to how talented our players were this year,” said Payson head coach Jake Swartwood.

“I always feel that opposing coaches’ recognition of another team’s players is the highest of compliments to an individual. Six of our players being selected to the first team is a great compliment to the team and players.”

Swartwood led the No. 15 seeded Longhorns to their first playoff win in eight years, a 7-6 upset of No. 2 Snowflake in the first round of the playoffs. He is a finalist for the Arizona Republic’s Small Schools Coach of the Year Award.

The Longhorns almost beat No. 1 Show Low and gave both Round Valley, the No. 1 seed for the 2A playoffs, and Snowflake, fierce battles during the regular season.