So, here’s one late-breaking tidbit that didn’t fit into our story reporting that 2016 was the hottest year ever recorded — topping even 2015, which now ranks as the second-hottest year.

The polar night has settled over the Arctic, but not the normal super-cold temperatures that normally attend that long, gloom over the North Pole.

The North Pole right now is a shocking 36 degrees warmer than usual. The sea ice that forms every year as winter sets in remains at a record-low extent.

Apparently, the lack of sea ice has warmed up the normally covered stretch of ocean while kinks in the jet stream have allowed warm air to move much further north than normal.

All this comes as Donald Trump prepares to assume leadership of the leading producer of greenhouse gases — that would be us. Trump has called global warming a “hoax,” apparently cooked up by the Chinese to weaken our economy. He has vowed to pull out of the global climate change treaty intended to limit heat-trapping pollutants. By some counts, this will make him the only one among 195 world leaders surveyed who flatly rejects the warming trend — and some human role in the problem.

The Chinese this week took strong exception to Trump’s comments. Sadly, one of President Obama’s signature achievements has been convincing the Chinese to participate in the global warming treaty — which dedicated the No. 1 and No. 2 polluters on the planet to solving the problem.

In the meantime, the North Pole should set some temperature records right before Christmas. Looks like sweat shop conditions for the elves. Which brings up the question: Donald Trump doesn’t believe in climate change — but does he believe in Santa Claus?