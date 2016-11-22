Myth Of Food, Family & Healing – Or Maybe There’S Something There

As a kid, I remember getting dressed up to eat Thanksgiving dinner.

I hated it.

It was a day off from school. I wanted to play with my friends, ride my bike, and get dirty.

Instead, I had to help set the table, keep clean, then sit down and make small talk with relatives.

B.O.R.I.N.G.

But then maybe that mealtime with family did more than just fill my belly and keep me from my friends.

Research from the University of Florida shows eating together with family increases bonds between family members, helps children to adjust to life, keeps family members at a healthier weight and reduces the risk of abusing alcohol and drugs.

Wow. What a list of benefits.

Of course, I always just mostly felt bloated after Thanksgiving, but who wouldn’t with stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie on the menu?

On regular days, Mom always made dinner for my sister and me. On our plates, she put a protein, a vegetable, a salad and a starch — always the four food groups.

At dinner, Mom and Dad ate with us and we talked about our day — school activities, homework, plans for the weekend — a blow up with a best friend.

Dinner at home nourished my body, head and soul.

I feel guilty now that my daughter is in high school and pulled in so many different directions that we only rarely sit down for those meals together like my mom did with me.

Research, however, proves that more families are eating together than believed.

Columbia University’s National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse reports that somewhere around 58 to 61 percent of teenagers say they have at least five dinners per week with their family and that they enjoy it.

Usually when we do eat together as a family, my daughter tells me it’s her favorite time of the day.

The research agrees. Columbia University reports 71 percent of the teens surveyed consider the talking/catching up time with family the best part of dinners. Their research also shows regular family meals give younger children a sense of security and belonging to the family.

Other research indicates foods a family eats, how they eat and when they eat those connects children and families to their cultural, ethnic and/or religious heritage.

And eating together allows families to teach children about their family’s history.

I know at the Thanksgiving table I learned about my grandparents raising geese for Thanksgiving dinners.

My mom said turkeys used to be difficult to grow. Geese were much easier. They also served as great “guard dogs.”

Huh. I’ve never had a goose.

Family dinners are also a great time to teach social skills, manners and cooking skills.

I will never forget my mom constantly telling me to take my elbow off of the table. Sorry Mom — that one didn’t stick. My elbow just helps me to keep my balance. (Insert a winking emoji face here).

Research done by the University of Minnesota shows that family meals reduce risk behaviors in youth, such as smoking, drinking, drug use and depression.

The only warning the researchers have for families — avoid screen time during dinner.

For some reason, screens encourage the consumption of junk food.

I have no idea why ... maybe families would prefer to grab something quickly so they can see the show?

I remember that Thanksgiving dinners were shows unto their own. The Thanksgiving table was full of stories, interesting costumes and we always had a bet who would eat more — my dad or my Uncle Dave.

Uncle Dave always won. I don’t know where he put all that turkey, stuffing and pie!

All I know, I’m excited to pass on the Thanksgiving tradition to my daughters as well as eating healthy meals together.

Happy Thanksgiving all!