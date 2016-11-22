Payson Jewelers Closing 3 Decades

If you are going to go out, go out with a bang — or in this case — a sparkle.

After 32 years, Payson Jewelers held a massive going out of business sale Thursday, with every item drastically marked down.

The tiny shop next to Pizza Factory was packed with people looking for a bargain and those saying goodbye to owners Melissa and Robert Higginbotham.

The Higginbothams opened the shop in 1984 and were known for their reliable service, quality products, customer service and philanthropy.

Every year, the couple donated to dozens of organizations and installed watch batteries in countless watches for the local nonprofit thrift stores.

“We thank the community for all of these years,” Robert said. “Because you supported us we could support the community.”

Melissa said the decision to close was a difficult one and they “cried many tears” after devoting many long hours to growing the business and caring for their customers.

Melissa, 66, and Robert, 61, said they ultimately decided they needed more time to spend with their ailing parents.

They also have two children and two grandchildren they want to see more often.

They closed their doors on Veterans Day to get ready for the liquidation sale and re-opened Thursday at noon to a line out the door. One man even showed up at 8:30 a.m.

The couple brought in a dozen sales associates to help with the sale, many former workers.

The couple plans to stay open until they sell out. They then plan to continue living in the community, but to take it easy for a while.