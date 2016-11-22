Payson School District Ponders Specifics Of Civics Test

The Payson Unified School District Governing Board had concerns about the mandatory civics test needed for graduation at its meeting on Nov. 14.

Last year, the Arizona Legislature passed a law requiring every graduating Arizona high school senior to pass the same test immigrants take for citizenship.

At the same time, the Legislature allowed each district to decide how it will prepare the students to pass the test.

Superintendent Greg Wyman asked

the board to pass a resolution on PUSD’s process for the civics test.

Students must pass the test with a 60 percent or higher, but Wyman had a proposal to incentivize high school students — who he said might not try hard since the test does not affect a student’s grade point average or ability to get into a college.

“Kids who receive an 85 percent or higher would receive a ‘highly proficient’ on their report cards,” said Wyman.

He said the district plans to give the test to sophomores, juniors and seniors this year, plus eighth-graders.

If the eighth-grade students pass the civics test “they don’t have to take it again,” he said. But board member Shirley Dye worried students so young need to have the information reinforced.

“Eighth-grade students are 13 or 14 years old, I just think there needs to be something else in there when you don’t have much of a world view. There needs to be a ninth-grade history class,” she said.

Payson High School Principal Brian Mabb said high school students take at least two years of history, including World and American history. They then take a half-year each of government and economics.

Wyman reminded the board existing classes already reinforce material taught in existing classes.

“You may have a kid taking an AP (advance placement) class that is more rigorous,” said Wyman. “Most of (the classes) will rehash and re-cover what’s on the test.”

Angie Prock had additional questions. “If that (test) would show up on their transcript — how would it affect their GPA?” she asked.

Wyman said the test would not affect a student’s grade point average as the requirement to pass the test has not spread across the country.

“There happens to be 15 to 18 states with this legislation. The goal is to have all 50 states have it in there,” he said. “I don’t believe it will hold that much sway over someone who is trying to get into a particular college.”

Wyman said he thinks students should take the test as often as they need to pass.

That prompted board president Barbara Underwood to hope for the best. “I would be so excited and thrilled if our eighth-graders pass it the first time around,” she said.