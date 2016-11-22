Do you remember back when you had a sore throat, cough and runny nose and you just went to the doctor? Maybe you called first, but you were able to see your provider on that same day or the following day.

What happened? Why has health care become so complicated and frustrating?

2017 will be no different. With the additional roll out of the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (Obamacare) this coming year, health care will continue to be unobtainable by many.

There are many reasons residents of our mountain town struggle to get the medical care that they need.

Most notably is the lack of enough primary care providers to meet their health care needs. There have been large changes with primary care providers in Payson over the past couple of years causing this shortage.

Cost is another limitation for residents in obtaining health care. With growing premium costs and high deductibles, many cannot afford to use their health insurance.

The expected premium increases for 2017 have left many unable to even afford a health care plan, leaving them uninsured.

After moving to Payson in 2012 and witnessing the struggles of her patients in this health care market, Suzanne Morse, MSN, APRN, decided to create a health care delivery system to help better meet the needs of Payson called Integricare.

She has selected staff that shares her same desires to provide health care for our community. They all have a vast amount of experience in the health care field from customer service, patient care and insurance billing.

Residents of Payson now have an option for health care that is both affordable and convenient. Integricare is a locally owned family practice clinic that is returning to the roots of medicine. Located up the hill from the Christian Clinic at 708 S. Coeur D’Alene Lane, Suite C, Integricare offers both walk-in appointments for acute illnesses such as bladder infection, strep throat, earache, and more, as well as scheduled appointments.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on all major holidays.

The nurse practitioners offer a variety of services for a wide range of medical needs.

The staff also offers sports physicals, annual physicals, well woman exams, and Department of Transportation physicals among other services. It treats a large spectrum of chronic illnesses including, but not limited to hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

There is special affordable pricing offered for those that do not have health insurance and are self-pay. There is no additional charge for same day service. Integricare also accepts Medicare, private insurances and is working with AHCCCS to provide those patients with care as well.

The entire staff is efficient, compassionate, and eager to help. Its goal is to alleviate the stress with medical services to keep you and your family healthy.

For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call Integricare at 928-474-9719. You can also follow us on Facebook or at wwww.integricareAZ.com.