Six Busted On Drug Charges In Sv

Suspecting drug sales were occurring in a Star Valley mobile home park, officers searched three trailers, arresting six people on drug charges.

Residents had reported possible drug activity in the Lazy D Trailer Park, 3655 East State Route 260, to police. Investigators reportedly witnessed several illegal drug buys.

On Nov. 15 and 16, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Unit and the Payson Police Department served three search warrants.

Concerned there may be a methamphetamine lab, the DPS SWAT team secured the properties. They did not find any meth labs.

During the warrants, detectives seized approximately 43 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, numerous items of paraphernalia indicating drug sales, two weapons, body armor, $806 in cash and cellphones.

The following individuals were arrested on numerous drug charges: Kelly Steely, 55, Lewis Wright, 57, Keegan Cook, 23, Madeline Coberly, 24, Noah Perez, 33, and Evette Cobb, 32.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office and AZDPS troopers from the Payson area assisted with the investigation.

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division is committed to aggressively enforcing drug violators in Gila, and all other Arizona counties to promote safer communities.

“We will tirelessly pursue those that violate the law and exercise every resource in doing so,” said Capt. Bob Smart, commander of the AZDPS Northern Narcotics District.