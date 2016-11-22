Star Valley Mulls Roads Projects

The Star Valley Town Council on Nov. 15 discussed whether to spend an estimated $260,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money on a low-water crossing at Moonlight Drive or drainage issues. The council can’t actually approve the projects until after a second hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Town Manager Tim Grier said unlike the massive Sprague Ranch Road Crossing, the $180,000 Moonlight Crossing could not have culverts, which would change the course of the waterway and require extensive federal approvals to avoid the risk of causing

downstream flooding.

The drainage issues would require dealing with a much broader scope of work and involve far more than the low to moderate income properties to which CDBG funds are restricted.

He said town councils and the county (before incorporation) have looked at the Star Valley drainage issues for years.

“There is no place for the water to go,” Grier explained. Drainage would have to be forced into Houston Creek at quantities so great (in flood conditions) more problems would be created than solved.

“Mayor (Ronnie) McDaniel pointed out the scope is so huge the Star Valley budget would never be able to take it on,” Grier said.

So, the Moonlight Crossing project appears to be the front-runner for the town’s next round of CDBG funds. A decision will not be made until after the Dec. 20 hearing, providing an opportunity for more input from citizens about other possible projects.

The Star Valley Town Council will have a meeting in advance of the Dec. 20 public hearing. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the newest council member Bobby Davis and the returning incumbents Gary Coon and Barbara Hartwell will be installed by Judge Dorothy Little of the Gila County Justice Court and a vice mayor elected by the council.