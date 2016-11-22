Trio From Payson Win Punt, Pass & Kick Section

Three Payson residents won their divisions in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Sectional Competition at Rumsey Park on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Twelve youngsters from the Northern Region qualified for the sectional competition based on their performances in their local competitions.

In boys competition, Payson’s Logan Nichols (ages 6-7), Xavier Kendall (ages 10-11) and William Hubbard (ages 12-13) all won.

The sectional champions don’t automatically advance to the Team Championships. First-place scores from all the Sectional Competitions with the region must be ranked to determine the top four first-place finishers.

Those that qualify for the Team Championship will compete on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Arizona Cardinals Practice Facility in conjunction with the Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Redskins NFL game on Dec. 3.

The top four scores from all Team Championships first-place finalists in each age division in both the boys and girls groups advance to the National Finals. These 40 winners plus one parent or guardian will travel to the National Finals.