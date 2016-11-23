County Upgrades In Payson Advance

After years of delay, the Gila County’s courthouse complex in Payson may finally see some major improvements.

Gila County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 15 awarded, Woodson Engineering & Surveying of Flagstaff a $71,940 contract to provide pre-design services that will include how to make the best use of the available property and existing buildings.

The project has vacillated from addressing the whole complex from Highway 87 to

the west side of the old NAPA building on Main to just the sheriff’s satellite office and jail along with the NAPA building and now back to the entire footprint.

This phase of the project involves:

• Review and analysis of existing

site-related data

• Vehicular traffic patterns

• Parking analysis

• Pedestrian and Americans with

Disabilities Act facilities

• Drainage analysis

• Utilities

• Existing vegetation

• Signage and monumentation

• Preliminary design alternatives

• Final design alternatives

Woodson will have 160 days to complete its assigned tasks, according to Steve Sanders, public works director.

Staff reviewed the proposals and gave Woodson the top score among the five contenders.

The other firms interested in the project were: Tetra Tech of Payson; Shephard, Wesnitzen, Inc. (SWI), Sedona; Koo Design, Scottsdale; and Kimley Horn, Prescott.