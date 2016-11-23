Payson Area Food Drive Starts

For the past seven years, not one person who needed food has been turned away in Payson.

That is thanks in large part to the donations to the Payson Area Food Drive, which each year collects thousands of pounds of food to hold three local food banks over through the holiday season and into the year.

Last year, the drive collected $55,000 and nearly 30,000 pounds of food. This year backers hope to match that outpouring between Nov. 17 and Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5.

On Thursday, the Payson Town Council proclaimed December PAFD Action Month.

Charles Proudfoot heads up the ad hoc committee for the PAFD and manages the Community Presbyterian Church food bank.

Thanks to the generous donations of the community every year, everyone who has needed food has been served, he said.

“That is a remarkable record! We want to thank you in advance for taking care of every hungry mouth in the Rim Country,” he said. “Let us keep up the great and fantastic work. We are a community; we live together; we all care for each other. Join us for a successful food drive this year.”

Together, the Community Presby­terian Church, St. Vincent de Paul and Pine food banks serve 2,600 to 2,800 people every month.

“It is not easy to come to a pantry and say, ‘I am hungry,’” he said.

In October, Payson Realtors held a food drive for the third year. They collected $15,500 and 4,200 pounds of food, far exceeding what they collected last year, $5,900 and 2,600 pounds of food.