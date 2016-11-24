Be A Sweetie, Get Tickets For See’S Candy Raffle To Help Library

Is there anything more luscious than mouthwatering See’s Candy?

Probably not and that’s why there is a huge demand for the luscious bites especially during the holidays.

While the nearest See’s store is over 100 miles away in the Valley, the candy can be purchased now at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library.

Buying the candy there is a win-win situation because the customer has access to probably the most delectable sweets in the country and all profits from the sales benefit the library in its quest to remain the finest in small-town Arizona.

Just last week, library director Becky Waer announced she had received the holiday supply of candy that includes nuts and chews, truffles, peanut brittle, dark chocolates, milk chocolates, toffee-ettes and more. All are now available for purchase.

While buying sweets for your sweetie, don’t forget to participate in the library’s annual “See’s Holiday Candy Basket” raffle. Tickets are one for $1, six for $5, and 15 for $10. The raffle will be held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 22. The basket, which contains $200 in See’s Candy and several decorative items, is on display at the library.

Several years ago, wife Kay won the bountiful raffle basket and we both were concerned about what the win might do to the waistlines.

Luckily, we were on our way to Chandler for a Christmas visit with five of our grandchildren.

We quickly found out that even a couple of hundred dollars of See’s doesn’t last long when the younger set eyes the scrumptious confectionery.

Teachers leaving profession

The Nov. 18 edition of the Payson Roundup included editor Pete Aleshire’s very informative story “Teacher shortage growing critical.”

It is a must read for anyone with children in any of the state’s school systems.

As a retired teacher of 37 years, the father of a biology teacher in the Tempe Union School District and another who taught for three years only to leave and move on to a more lucrative information-technology career, I understand why teachers are fleeing.

In fact, one of my former colleagues who continues to teach in the Payson District asked me if I were still teaching today, would I remain in the profession?

As much as I loved teaching and coaching, I had to reply “no.”

Teachers are saying goodbye because of low pay, insufficient classroom resources and so many testing requirements and education guidelines that have no flexibility. Teachers tell me there is also insufficient authentic instructional time.

Census Bureau statistics show that Arizona is near the bottom of the country in spending per student, $7,208. The average per pupil spending around the country is $10,700.

Aleshire pointed out in his article that a Wallet Hub report ranked Arizona 49th nationally when it comes to conditions and attractions for teachers.

Most depressing is that Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP-controlled Legislature doesn’t appear prone to correcting the funding deficiencies.

Swartwood tapped

Payson High School football coach Jake Swartwood is one of 10 in the running for Arizona’s “Small School Coach of the Year.”

Under Swartwood, a PHS alumnus and former three-sport standout, the Longhorns wrapped up the 2016 with a 6-6 record playing one of the toughest small-school schedules in the state.

During the regular season, the Horns gave powerhouses Show Low (43-34), Round Valley (20-13) and Snowflake (26-21) all they could handle before narrowly losing.

In the first round of the postseason, the Horns pulled off the upset of the year, eliminating No. 2 ranked Snowflake.

Richard Davis (Eloy), Jace Hancock (Pima) and Randy Ricedorf (Show Low) are among the other coaches in the running for Coach of the Year laurels.

Holiday boutique opens

Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild member Catherine Hurla is issuing an invitation to visit the guild’s annual Christmas boutique.

“As always we will have many handcrafted items made by our talented members of the guild,” she says. “We have handwoven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.

“Come out and do your Christmas shopping and enjoy the day in Pine.”

The boutique is located behind the Pine-Strawberry gift shop.

It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Rivalry week

With the Arizona State vs. Arizona football game to be played tomorrow, Saturday, in Tucson, it’s time to dust off the rivalry jokes.

My apologies to former Roundup colleague and friend Alexis Bechman (a UA grad), but here are this Devils disciple’s jests.

Do you know that they don’t have any ice in the University of Arizona cafeteria? Apparently the only kid who knew the recipe has graduated.

Did you hear the U of A library burned down? The saddest part was that half the books weren’t colored in yet.

How can you tell if an Arizona football player has a girlfriend? Tobacco juice on both sides of the pickup truck.

And finally: A University of Arizona football player walks into the doctor’s office and removes his hat to reveal a frog sitting on top of his head. The doctor asks, “What can I do for you?”

The frog replies, “Can you take this wart off my butt?”

Go Devils!

Fire board needs members

The Pine-Strawberry Fire District is seeking candidates to fill two projected vacancies on the fire board. Those interested in serving on the board should submit a letter of interest that includes contact information and brief resumé to Box 441, Pine, AZ 85544 or deliver them to the Fire District office on Hardscrabble Road in Pine.

Candidates must be full-time residents within the boundaries of the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and registered voters in Gila County. They also must enroll in three state-mandated classes within the first year and complete a short course on Arizona’s open meeting law.

The deadline to apply is noon, Monday, Dec. 19.

Why PHS?

A reader asked why I occasionally include information about Payson High School in Rattlin’ the Rim when the column focuses on Pine and Strawberry.

It’s because high school aged children in Pine-Strawberry attend PHS. The local school is K-8 only.

Most importantly Pine-Strawberry students have over the decades been huge contributors to Payson High School academic and extracurricular activities.

During my coaching years at PHS I had the good fortune of coaching many student-athletes from Pine-Strawberry and know well they deserve a little recognition for their accomplishments.

Emergency notification

Pine-Strawberry residents are not taking full advantage of Gila County’s new opt-in program that will send key emergency and disaster notification information to residents who register to receive them.

The county will send the notification by email, voice or text messages.

Last spring, the county partnered with the company Everbridge to disseminate life-saving information in the critical moments of a crisis.

The system can target specific areas where the information is most needed which frees local officials from being forced to use slower state channels as access to emergency alerts systems such and Amber and Silver Alerts or storm warnings.

When registering, users will be allowed to select which areas they prefer to get information for — such as home, school, workplace, vacation spot, etc.

To register, go to: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724090#/signup.

Holiday festival

The annual Pine Strawberry Festival of Lights will take center stage from noon to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 26 in the cultural hall.

Vendors will open at noon and continue until closing time. Santa and Mrs. Claus are to arrive at 5:15 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a Christmas tree lighting, caroling and refreshments.

The festival is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

Trail work tomorrow

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail committee members will continue their improvement and rerouting work on Pine Strawberry Trail, also Trail #15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 17.

Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance which is also the county access road. Workers are also asked to bring their own lunch snacks and water.

Food Bank gears up ... again

Although Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank has distributed turkeys and other food products to complete a holiday meal, Christmas is just over the horizon and the effort to collect even more nutritional fare is underway.

Food items can be dropped off in the deposit boxes at the Ponderosa Market.

The bank is also accepting monetary donations, which can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

The donation is tax deductible.

Low income families with vulnerable adults can receive additional assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps buy the food needed for good health.

Locally SNAP is administered by DES, which determines eligibility, allotments and distribution benefits.

To register, go to: https://www.healthearizonaplus.gov/Default/Default.aspx.

Thought for the week

“The school is the last expenditure which America should be willing to economize.” Franklin D. Roosevelt.