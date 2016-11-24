Grateful Beyond Measure

I rise early on deadline day, shower hastily, scrape the ice from the windshield and rush down the hill on Airport Road, having forgotten to write anything for the editorial page last night before dashing off to teach my writing class.

Coming around the corner, I see the Rim swaddled in clouds, blessed by sunlight.

Pulling to the side of the road, I sit and watch the sun rise, gratitude spilling over me, like those clouds flowing over the hollows of the Rim.

I wonder again how life’s strange turnings brought me here, to such a place, surrounded by such people — my soul’s respite.

I’m lucky far beyond my merits. And I’m grateful, every day — especially on such a day as this. I can hardly make a list that will fit in a single issue.

I’m grateful to live in a place where I can go to a Tea Party meeting and enjoy the friendly nods and the political discussions — despite my outbreaks of liberal thought. Then I can go to the Rim Country Democratic Women’s Club and they’ll feed me cookies and kindness, despite my outbreaks of conservative thought. The nation has descended into bitterness and division, but somehow we’re just neighbors here with different opinions.

I am grateful to live in a place with people like Kenny Evans and Craig Swartwood and Tommie Martin and Roger Kreimeyer and the untold other people who have devoted themselves selflessly to the beloved community. These workhorse volunteers labor day after day for the common good — with no payoff beyond the good they do.

I am grateful to have worked for former Roundup Publisher John Naughton and current Roundup Publisher Brian Kramer. By and large, publishers are beady-eyed fellows with spreadsheet souls. But John loved the business and treated us like human beings. And Brian has come bounding into the future, determined to save the business I have loved all my life — brimming with enthusiasm.

I am grateful also for the Roundup crew — for Paula (and Cody) and Teresa and Alexis and Keith and Michele and Gary and John and Steve and Julie and Pia and Dave and Jay and Sherrie and Melinda and Patty and Valina. I’m grateful for the carriers who deliver the paper as well, although I don’t know most of them. Sadly, it’s a shorter list than when I got here — before the changes in the newspaper business squeezed us down. But no one has faltered. We’re a family — a tad dysfunctional — but the best place I’ve ever worked, the best people I’ve ever sat alongside.

And I’m grateful for all of you — the wonderful, quirky, strange, kind, insightful, irritated, persistent, community-minded readers of the Roundup. You keep my mind open and my heart full — and sustain any good the Roundup manages to do in our beloved community.

Of course, I’m grateful to have three grown sons and six grandchildren — all healthy and delightful and full of love and odd observations. They have wonderful wives. They’re better men than me — loyal partners and kind fathers. A school principal, a policy analyst for the Centers for Disease Control, an artist. They have the best kids who will do wonderful things — including Hazel, who has just joined the circus.

I’m grateful also for Crystal and Brooke, who have come into my life as quirky blessings — making sure I branch out from country music radio stations. They’ve taught me deep new lessons about the strange minds of girls and how love reaches out to make a family.

You see, nearly out of space and I’ve barely gotten started. Have I room to mention the vanilla smell in the bark of ponderosa pines; the sound of the East Verde River flowing over rocks; the sunset view from the Rim; the eagles of Green Valley Park; the sound of trout jumping in Woods Canyon Lake; the ferns and moss that grow at See Canyon Spring; the drip of the water from the cavernous roof of Tonto Natural Bridge?

And shall I mention the nested miracles of the world that make us possible? The expansion of water when it freezes; the steadying influence of the moon; the precise value of the weak nuclear force. The Creator blessed us beyond all measure, beyond even the ability of our minds to comprehend.

It’s too much. I can’t fit it in. Not in a column, not in a book, not in all the days of my life.

So I will just sit a while longer and watch the first light fall upon the top of the clouds on the face of the Mogollon Rim. I love you, Rim Country. I am grateful beyond words for the blessings you have showered on me.