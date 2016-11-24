Guess I Shouldn't Vote

As of Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Editor:

I’m 60 years old and I’ve only done nine out of Donald Cline’s 21 things I must accomplish in order to have a voice.

I guess I shouldn’t even be writing this.

Ann Adams

