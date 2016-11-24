Hard Work Appreciated

Editor:

Thank you for the article and photo in the paper featuring the recent Veterans Day ceremony.

I would like to point out a very important fact that the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, headed up by retired Col. Bill Sahno has taken the lead on producing quality, meaningful ceremonies in our community for many decades.

The event on Veterans Day is, in my opinion, the highlight of the year. Col Sahno and his team brings together prominent local dignitaries and special presenters for a fitting and meaningful service.

The coordination between the Payson Military Honor Guard and the local Civil Air Patrol Cadets is a significant feature of this ceremony. It was a joy to watch their unified precision this year.

Co-producing this ceremony with the PPEC has given me and my students, both actors and technicians, great insight into proper protocol for observing such a special day. We all need to recognize Col. Sahno’s hard work throughout the year and thank the committee.

Kathy Siler, director.

Payson High School Theatre Department