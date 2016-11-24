Marine Corps Birthday

John Naughton was a gung-ho young Marine Corps sergeant running an artillery unit when the North Vietnamese shells began to rain down on the encircled defenders of Khe Sanh.

The siege of the 6,000 Marines by a force of perhaps 18,000 to 30,000 North Vietnamese would last for five months and 18 days. The U.S. forces lost some 274 killed and 2,541 wounded inside the base and many more in a relief effort. The North Vietnamese lost somewhere between 5,550 and 15,000 killed.

So Naughton, former publisher of the Payson Roundup, could have talked all night about those five months, culminating in the mortar round that earned him a Purple Heart as he sprinted for the helicopter home. He was the keynote speaker for the

241st Birthday Celebration for the U.S. Marine Corps at the Mazatzal Casino, speaking to a ballroom crowded with Marines and their families raised on stories of the endurance and heroism of the defenders of Khe Sanh.

After all, he earned the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal, a slew of other medals and two President Unit Citations, before returning and spending most of the rest of his life in newspapers.

But it’s hard to get Naughton to talk about the siege of Khe Sanh. You need beer and time and alert patience to coax out details of the artillery duel with the Vietnamese regular army units that poured thousands of shells into the perimeter for month after month — between mass assaults on the barbed wire defenses and the isolated garrisons on two vital hilltops. Only intense bombing on the American side saved the base.

The Air Force, Marines and Navy flew more than 20,000 sorties and dropped more than 40,000 tons of bombs. An airlift also dropped in 60 tons of supplies every day to keep the base from getting overrun.

But Naughton didn’t say much about Khe Sanh during that celebration of the nation’s most hard core fighting force. Instead, Naughton talked mostly about the men he’d known, the legendary battles of the Corps, the fierce devotion of Marines to one another. The veterans in the room sometimes brushed back tears, just like Naughton.

He talked about that Belleau Wood and the Fourth Marine Brigade arrived in 1918 just in time to plug a hole ripped in the French and British lines opened by a desperate German offensive. The retreating French commanders urged the Americans to fall back, but instead they dug in where they stood and stopped the German attack at terrible cost in fighting that came down to fists and bayonets and mustard gas in the shell-torn woods. Here, the Marines earned their nickname — Devil Dogs.

“Every Marine knows the story and dozens more that include names like Tripoli, Guadalcanal, Okinawa, Pelilu, Iwo Jima, Chosin Reservoir, Kae Sanh, Hue and most recently names like Falluja, Nasiriya, Najaf and Tikrit,” said Naughton.

He spent much of his speech before the ceremonial cutting of the Marine Corps birthday cake calling out old men in that august audience who had withstood terrible things.

He recalled his friend, Ben Carson, a member of the famed Carlson’s Raiders, a 220-man force that attacked Makin Atoll during World War II, an island held by thousands of Japanese soldiers. The team spent two months on the island and pulled off a dramatic escape, capturing the imagination and spirit of a nation in urgent need of a victory after the crushing defeat of Pearl Harbor.

“However, his proudest accomplishment was after decades of long effort to locate and bring home the 19 bodies of his fellow Raiders lost during the Makin Raid,” he said.

Naughton recalled Payson resident Marine Toby Cogswell, awarded the Silver Star for “extraordinary heroism” and a Purple Heart earned in hand-to-hand combat on Guadalcanal. That 1942 battle to gain control of a stepping-stone island involved 60,000 Americans and 36,000 Japanese. It cost 7,000 American and 20,000 Japanese lives, plus some 1,400 aircraft shot down and 67 ships sunk on both sides.

Naughton recalled his father-in-law, Marine Carl Murphy, who was in the invasion force that hit the beach at Tarawa in 1948. The attackers “had to wade in some 200 yards over razor coral and were cut down by merciless enemy fire. One Marine to another, he told me, ‘you can’t imagine the carnage. I see it every day.’”

The Marines suffered 3,000 casualties. Of the 4,700 Japanese defenders, only 17 survived — and all that death compressed onto a scrap of rock three miles long and half a mile wide.

Naughton also called out Marine Jack Day, a Tonto Basin resident. Day fought on Bella Lavella and Bougainville then earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star on Iwo Jima. Day told him, “I remember seeing all these people — I thought they were just laying in the sand. Come to find out, that beach was covered with deceased.”

Then Naughton asked Joe Sorrelman to stand up — one of the survivors of the Morenci Nine — a group of Arizona boys who volunteered for service in the Marines in Vietnam. When the Marines rejected one of the group, the others said the Marines would have to take them all — or not at all.

So they all went to Vietnam. But only three returned.

“Bobby Draper was killed in an ambush while leading his squad on a road sweep. Stan King died less than a week after reaching Vietnam. Alfred Whitmer was killed on a patrol. Larry West was shot near Quang Nam, while serving on a landing team. Jose Moncayo was part of an entire platoon wiped out by the enemy near Quang Tri. Clive Garcia had volunteered to lead an unscheduled patrol in Quang Nam province when he was struck down by a booby trap.”

Finally Naughton returned to Khe Sanh to recall Cpl. Steve Wiese, who had the bad luck to serve in Bravo Company under a gung-ho but inexperienced lieutenant. The officer led the patrol out beyond the wire where the North Vietnamese waited. Seeing three North Vietnamese soldiers, the patrol gave chase — well beyond the established limit of their patrol. They ran into an ambush.

“Wiese crawled meticulously back to the besieged American base,” said Naughton, pausing to steady his voice. “It took the entire day to trek back about 400 yards. Twenty seven Marines did not return that day, 19 wounded and one taken prisoner.”

That’s as close as Naughton came to talking about the terrible irony of war, the selfless courage of the grunts at the mercy of the blunders of the brass.

But Naughton made it clear you fight for your country and your comrades, not the politicians.

“I particularly like Eleanor Roosevelt’s comments about the Marines,” said Naughton. “She said, ‘The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps.’”