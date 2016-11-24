But Most People Voted Against Trump

Editor:

After reading your article that points out all the policies that our state Legislature will have free rein on due to support by the Trump administration, I would like to point out one thing. It should be remembered that many more Americans voted for Democratic values than voted for Trump’s agenda, although he won in the Electoral College.

Therefore, a majority of Americans still believe very strongly in tolerance, equality, protecting our planet and environment, no tax cuts for millionaires, higher minimum wage and stronger unions, curtailing dark money and Citizens United, ending voter suppression, protecting women’s rights and the wish for our leaders to be a good example, in words and action, to our young people and to the world.

We can only hope that Trump will govern with more restraint and wisdom than how he campaigned.

Although his choices of advisers so far seems to indicate otherwise.

Wendy Trainor